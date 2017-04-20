North Dallas Gazette’s Dallas City Council and School Board endorsements

NDG’s View

For the last several weeks the North Dallas Gazette has met with several of the candidates running for office in Dallas, as well as reviewed the responses received from our candidate survey. Today we are providing our recommendations for voter consideration in several key races. Next week, we will feature more.

Scott Griggs, District 1

NDG believes Scott Griggs has served his constituents well during this first three terms and is the right man for the position to serve for a fourth term. We appreciate not only his experience, willingness to speak up against powerful voices, but also Griggs values accountability.

“Trust is the difference that makes me the better choice,” Griggs shared in his candidate survey. “I am the trusted candidate and leader who takes a position and communicates that position to the community and developers. I am accountable to those I represent. I am the candidate and leader that has the confidence of our community.”

We wholeheartedly agree and believe the voters should return Griggs to the City Council. Read more about Griggs‘ plans if he is re-elected in our interview last week.

Casey Thomas, District 3

Incumbent Casey Thomas is facing opposition from Joe Tave again, as well as, Sandra Crenshaw. NDGbelieves Thomas deserves a second chance to build upon the experience he gained over the last two years. If re-elected Thomas plans to push for quality economic development in District 3, improved code enforcement and a focus on public safety.

“If re-elected, I will have the opportunity to sow the seeds of the development that we have planted over the past two years begin to grow into shovel-ready projects on the ground. We will see the beginning of the redevelopment of Red Bird and the rehabilitation of shopping centers that are long overdue. We will also see the construction of a new grocery store in southwest Dallas,” Thomas shared.

NDG believes Casey Thomas is a keeper.

Dwaine Caraway, District 4

In our view, Dwaine Caraway is the Renaissance Man in this election and should replace the woman he helped to elect, incumbent Cynthia Arnold. Caraway has a proven track record of bringing economic development to the district as spotlighted in our story this week. He is the right person to tackle the issues facing the city such as the Police and Fire Pension Fund and rising crime in District 4.

Read why NDG considers Caraway The Renaissance Man here.

Tammy Johnston, District 7

Tammy Johnston is seeking to replace incumbent Tiffany Young and NDG believes she represents a new and fresh vision for District 7. If elected she has promised to address the on-going loose dog issue plaguing the district and establish a Community Advisory Board as a means to provide voters with a voice at City Hall.

According to Johnston, the Board would, “comprise of neighborhood leaders from each community in the district where we meet once a month with city staff to work together to solve issues.”

Also, NDG is concerned about Councilmember Tiffany Young’s connection with the community she serves. At the Monday Night Politics hosted by the Dallas Examiner on March 13, many were surprised by her absence. Young appears aloof even when she is in public and out of touch with the issues the voters are concerned about. When provided an opportunity to submit a candidate survey, despite multiple requests NDG did not receive a response. We also have concerns she lacks the assertiveness necessary to represent the best interests of the voters.

Tennell Atkins, District 8

NDG supports Tennell Atkins to return to the City Council, putting his experience, knowledge and understanding of Dallas City Hall to work again on behalf of the voters. With incumbent Erik Wilson, we have concerns regarding whether he fully grasps the issues at hand and if he can, in fact, be his own man and not just another voice for the Dallas power brokers. We believe the community should become very concerned when the powers that be can influence Wilson so much that he changes his vote at will.

Joyce Foreman, Dallas School Board Trustee District 6

Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman has been a tireless champion for District 6. Foreman is a woman with strong convictions and is never afraid to speak up on behalf of these students, parents and educators she represents. We believe she has done a great job and deserves the support of voters in District 6.