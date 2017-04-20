Science and middle ages share time at Sachse library

Over a span of three days, patrons of the Sachse Public Library will go from marveling at the wonders of modern science to the pageantry of a medieval court.

The ever-popular Perot TECH Truck will make a visit to the library on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. In addition to hands-on science experiments, the TECH truck brings the promise of inspiration and innovation to Sachse.

The TECH Truck is a mobile discovery lab where students of all ages can Tinker, Engineer, Create and Hack, all under the guidance of personnel from the Perot Museum. The truck’s emphasis is on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) topics, creating an environment that allows students the freedom and encouragement to create and discover.

“All ages are invited to this free event,” says Mignon Morse, Library Manager. “The TECH truck is a great way for boys and girls to cultivate an interest in the sciences. That’s an important field where we definitely need more students to enter.”

Then, on Tuesday, May 2 the library undergoes a transformation into a court from the middle ages, as the Knight and Princess Academy takes over the Children’s Area at 6 p.m. Youngsters are encouraged to come dressed as knights, princes and princesses, as they will hold court, play games and make crafts with a medieval theme.

“A knighting ceremony will take center stage,” said Morse. “All of the pomp and pageantry of this impressive ceremony will be brought to life by a ‘real’ knight.”

The Knight and Princess are sponsored by the Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, and the knighting will take place once the youngsters complete an obstacle course with a medieval theme.

Once the ceremony is complete, everyone will join a procession to the library meeting room to be presented at the royal court. The newly knighted youngsters will then be treated to a royal tea with a ‘real’ princess. The tea will include apple juice and a snack.

“Exposing our young patrons to science with the Perot TECH Truck and then, two days later, show then what it was like during the middle ages allows them to see the progress of time,” said Morse. “It’s a great example of how progress takes the world from one era to another.”

Both programs are free, and all ages are welcome to attend.

The Sachse Public Library has a full schedule of events and activities, including Story Time each Wednesday and Thursday and on Saturday, May 20. Also, Paws to Read with Princess the Therapy Dog will return the on Tuesdays, May 9 and 23. For more information, residents are encouraged to visit www.cityofsachse.com/library or call 972-530-8966.