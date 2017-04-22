Celebrate EarthDayTX 2017 with the kids at Fair Park

By Carla Meadows, NDG Special Contributor

I used to think of Earth Day as a festive little springtime holiday which gave me a legitimate excuse to let my girls go outside and play in the dirt in honor of Mother Nature.

Today this holiday has taken on a bigger significance, and what better place than in Big D.

That’s because Dallas is home to the world’s largest Earth Day exposition and eco-conference called Earth Day Texas (EarthDayTX), which returns to the Lone Star State at historic Fair Park April 21-23.

This FREE three-day mega fun event gives parents an opportunity to teach kids to care about and preserve our planet. It offers an array of exciting and interactive activities, exhibits, presentations and unique one-of-a-kind experiences.

EarthDayTX 2017 sprawls more than one million square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and attracts more than 130,000 attendees, 700+ exhibitors and 250+ speakers. That makes it the largest annual environmental exhibition and programming initiative in the world!

It’s a unique forum for sharing the latest initiatives, discoveries, research, innovations, policies, and corporate practices that are reshaping our world.

Since EarthDayTX has so much for families to see and do, here’s a quick list of top attractions that your kiddos will enjoy:

Top EarthDayTX Attractions for Kids:

LEGO BUILD THE CHANGE

During this three-day building event, children are inspired to build their “A, Bees, and Seas” version of a more sustainable future using millions of LEGO bricks.

TREE CLIMBER’S INTERNATIONAL

Learn how to climb trees rope-and-harness style with professional instructors on the tall, historic oaks at Fair Park.

MOBILE DAIRY CLASSROOM

For an utterly amazing experience, learn how to milk a cow in the Southwest Dairy Farmers exhibit.

GO DIVE NOW – SCUBA POOL

With the addition of Go Dive Now’s 20’x30’ mobile pool arriving at Fair Park, EDTx attendees can receive a scuba tutorial in Dallas!

LUNG FORCE WALK

Organized with the American Lung Association, walk this 5K for lung and women’s health everywhere!

