Dallas ISD Trustee Foreman: District 6 Volunteers Are Our Everyday Heroes

By Joyce Foreman, Dallas ISD Trustee District 6

April is Volunteer Recognition Month, and I’m pleased to add my voice to those of educators across our district who will pause this month to say “Thank you for your service.”

I want to recognize the hard work and tremendous strides being made to produce high academic achievement in District 6 schools.

Great volunteer support is being provided to our campuses daily. For that, I’d like to express my most sincere gratitude to those who continue to give of their time and resources to enhance the educational and enrichment experiences of students in District 6.

Day in and day out, these everyday heroes can be counted on to tutor, mentor, chaperone field trips, participate in career days and help out wherever help is needed allowing principals and teachers to spend more time focusing on the classroom and academic achievement.

Later this month, trustees will have the privilege to publicly recognize some of the district’s most dedicated volunteers and partners.

Here are the names of those nominated by schools in District 6:

Clinton P. Russell Elementary School has benefited tremendously from the partnership of The North Texas Food Bank and campus volunteers like Stephanie Rodriguez who continue to support this campus and its students.

Rodriguez is one of several finalists recognized for the district’s Volunteer Impact Award for Student Support and North Texas Food Bank is among organizations listed as finalists in the Outstanding Organization Partner category for the 2016-2017 Volunteer and Partner Awards Reception.

Much appreciation to all of those who give of their time and resources in the service of students in District 6!

In other news in District 6:

Read to the Final Four Winner Announced

T.G. Terry Elementary School won the Read to the Final Four competition sponsored by the NCAA Women’s Final Four last month. Sixty-one Terry Elementary students read an average of 1,841 minutes each. The school will receive $2,000 toward a school library refresh. Every third-grade student received Wilson NCAA Women’s Final Four backpacks.

The top classroom received a tablet, an Amazon Echo and a gift card for $1,000 and Jilma Selman, the teacher of that classroom, will have the option of either a laptop or a tablet.

Boude Storey Honor Society Reinstated

Boude Storey Middle School recently reinstated its National Junior Honor Society returned.

Last month, 10 students were inducted into the school’s honor society.

The requirements for the NJHS are students must have an 85-grade point or higher, service, leadership, character and citizenship.

Kimball’s AVID Program now Nationally-Recognized

Kimball has been recognized as an AVID Certified Site for the 2017-2018 school year. This status was awarded following the school’s certification of AVID Program Essentials and Data Collections documentation that supports program effectiveness and student progress.

Take advantage of free college credits and tuition at Kimball and Carter High Schools

Students who attend a collegiate academy can earn up to 60 hours of college credit or an associate degree—at no cost to them—concurrently while earning a high school diploma.

Rising eighth-graders and their families are encouraged to begin exploring the district’s collegiate academy in preparation for high school. In District 6, both Carter and Kimball offer collegiate academy options.

Carter Collegiate Academy will focus on Public Safety, Business, and Technology. Students can choose from the following pathways at Cedar Valley College:

Business

Computer Graphics

Law Enforcement

Network Administration and Support

At Kimball Collegiate Academy, students can explore the field of engineering at Mountain View College in one of the following pathways:

Electronics Technology with Advanced Manufacturing Mechatronics

Pre-Mechanical Engineering

Free Knowledge is Power Conference to feature business information and networking

Entrepreneurs who want to add to their skill set to expand their marketing potential should plan to attend a free business conference set for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sat., May 6, at the Dallas County Schools Technology and Training Center, 5151 Samuell Blvd.. Explore business resources, workshops and networking opportunities to help entrepreneurs grow and sustain their businesses. For more information, call (972) 925-4143, or to register, go to https://kip2017dallas.eventbrite.com.

Two-Way Dual Language Enrollment Open

Studies show students in Two-Way Dual Language programs perform better academically, are better creative and critical thinkers and have the potential to earn more in their future careers due to their bilingual abilities.

The program is currently offered in District 6 at Jimmie Tyler Brashear, T.G. Terry, Daniel Webster, John W. Carpenter, Leslie A. Stemmons, Maria Moreno and Thomas Tolbert elementary schools.

For more information on Two-Way Dual Language and how to enroll your child in a District 6 Two-Way Dual Language program, visit www.dallasisd.org/duallanguage.

Junior League Teacher Grants Now Available

Teachers looking for extra financial resources to bring exciting experiences to their students should apply for the Junior League of Dallas’ Grants for Innovative Teaching. Full details and the application are available at www.jld.net.

Deadline to apply is May 15.