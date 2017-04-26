Win tickets to TBAAL’s Family Affair Concert

NDG readers can treat their mother to a night out with tickets for two to TBAAL’s Blues and Soul at the Muse “Family Affair Concert” on Friday, May 12. Visit NDG’s Facebook and Instagram page for more info on how to win tickets.

It is a family affair when international Blues guitarist, Lucky Peterson teams up with his vocalist wife, Tamara Tramell Peterson and their daughter, Lucki Peterson in this music mixture concert of blues, gospel, pop and neo-soul.

It is the perfect Mothers Day weekend treat for the show at Clarence Muse Cafe Theater at 650 S. Griffin St. in Dallas.