PHOTOS: More than 700 Attend Tribute to Hiawatha Williams of Williams Chicken

From congressional representatives to local city council members, tributes poured in during Williams Chicken Journey to 30 Celebration held Friday, April 21 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. The nearly 700 supporters included vendors who had been with Williams Chicken since the beginning, along with community and faith Leaders, employees and entrepreneurs.

“The Williams Chicken Gala was the perfect picture of resilience, beauty and love, said Taylor Toynes, founder of For Oak Cliff. “I was humbled in a room filled with living legends. Words can’t explain how I felt being in the room with heroes like Mr. Williams who has made the difference for Oak Cliff and the Southern Dallas community,” said Toynes.

The evening included a red carpet and reception, silent auction, a gallery museum showcasing Williams Chicken Journey to 30. Guests in the Gallery were serenaded by Cellist Jordan Jones. Multiple award-winning gospel recording artist, Fred Hammond opened the gala with an electrifying performance followed by an elaborate dinner with music by the Cedar Hill High School Jazz Band. During Dinner, the tributes continued with presentations by Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Joycelyn Johnson who represented State Senator Royce West, Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson, Commissioner John Wiley Price, and Rickie Rush, Pastor of the Inspiring Body Of Christ in Dallas.

Hiawatha Williams closed the evening with remarks of gratefulness to his family, franchise partners, staff and community – and quickly invited everyone to the dance floor where the celebration continued with live music featuring the band Natural Change.

The Williams Chicken 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala Celebration was a fundraiser for the WILLIAMS CHICKEN PARTNERS IN EDUCATION Program, a 501(c)3 benefiting organizations enriching the lives of youth and children in the North Texas community.

The Journey to 30 Milestone for Williams Chicken