Cinco de Mayo celebrations around Dallas

First a few Cinco de Mayo facts

Dallas loves any reason to party and Cinco de Mayo seems to be a soft kickoff for the summer. We have rounded up a few of the events planned to celebrate the holiday, which falling on a Friday means it will spill into the weekend. Keep your eye on NorthDallasGazette.com for more info, we will update our calendar as additional events are shared. If you know of any events missing, email editor@northdallasgazette.com

Cinco de Mayo is Spanish for the “Fifth of May” is a celebration held on May 5. The date is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army’s unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza. It is not, however, Mexican Independence day which is a common misperception in America. Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on Sept. 16. It is in honor of the “cry of independence” on Sept. 16, 1810, which started a revolt against the Spaniards.

In Mexico Cinco de Mayo is considered a relatively minor holiday. Somehow in America, it has evolved into a date to celebrate Mexican culture. Below are a few of the celebrations planned throughout Dallas

Community events planned for Cinco de Mayo

Kick-off your Cinco de Mayo weekend festivities with your family, friends, and furr-buddies. Cinco de Mutto 2017 is a fundraiser for Garland’s Pet Adoption Center is an evening at Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery on their pet (and kid)-friendly patio on May 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Garland. Registration includes a double-insulated event tumbler stuffed with three drink tokens with your donation.

Celebration in Kiest Park will kickoff at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Recreation Center until 6 p.m. Activities include arts and crafts for kids, a bounce house, a Mexican dance class for adults, music, snacks and more. Everyone is invited to the free event at 3080 S. Hampton Rd. in Dallas.

Cinco de Mayo Multicultural Festival and Health Fair is May 6 at the Senter Recreation Center located at 901 Senter Rd. in Irving. They are partnering with Parkland to provide mammograms. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Female Founders of Dallas is hosting their inaugural event, a Cinco De Mayo Fiesta and Networking at the Dallas Entrepreneur Center. They are featuring a speaker panel of successful female entrepreneurs, along with food and drinks. This is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 6 at 311 North Market Street, Suite #200 in Dallas.

The Frisco RoughRiders will become “Los Jinetes” for one special night. Los Jinetes (The Riders) will face the San Antonio Missions on May 5, with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Get your Cinco de Mayo party on

If you are balling on a budget, enjoy $2.99 Margaritas at El Fenix from May 4 -6.

Stampede 66 is starting the party early with an event on May 4 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. the Lara Latin seven-piece band will play while guests enjoy complimentary nachos and cocktail specials.

The Addison location of Cantina Laredo is throwing a party on May 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. inside the restaurant and in the parking lot. All day, guests can enjoy $3 Mexican beers (draft and bottle), as well as $5 Cinco ‘Ritas and the Tajin Watermelon ‘Ritas.

Mexican Sugar – Is throwing a Cinco de Mayo block party at the Shops of Legacy in Plano. The block party will feature an Avión Tequila bar with specialty cocktails & shots. For every guest that takes a swing at the Avión piñata, they will receive an Avión shot.

High Fives and Henderson Tap House are featuring $5 Tequila Avión Margaritas all day on Cinco de Mayo.

Greenville Avenue PartyFest: Visit the 20-plus businesses, restaurants, and bars on Lowest Greenville between Ross and

Belmont for Cinco de Mayo fun and $5 deals. Participating merchants include 504 Bar & Grill, Good Records, Blind Butcher, HG Sply Co., Steel City Pops, Haymaker and more.

Combine margaritas and tacos with live music, tequila samples, swag giveaways and a Luchador and what do you get? On Friday,

May 5, Taqueria La Ventana is hosting a fiesta at its downtown Dallas location near Victory Park. From 2 – 11 p.m., revelers of all ages are invited to indulge in Mexico City street tacos and drink samples while dancing to live music on the eclectic outdoor patio. The Happy Hour drink specials are available at all four Taqueria La Ventana locations from 2-6 p.m.

For those who want to take the party to the people, Moe’s Southwest Grill has you covered. Guests can choose from any one of their fresh, flavorful options and of course, their Moe-Rita margarita mixer. Fans are invited to mix it up with the Moe-Rita Mixers Summer Catering Contest. Enter to win by sharing your favorite Moe-Rita recipe with photos and description via Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #MoeRitaMixer. One lucky winner will receive a free Moe’s catering for up to 50 people.