Irving candidates vying for the open seats in the May 6 election

By: Jackie Hardy, NDG Contributing Writer

Irving candidates are gearing up for the May 6 City Council elections. The seats up for re-election are Place 3 and Place 5 in addition to the Mayoral seat.

A few years back, Irving adopted a single-member district after a lawsuit was brought against the City alleging a violation of the Voters Rights Act. Irving implemented a mixed voting system of two at-large seats (Place 2 and 8), which also includes the Mayoral seat; and six single-member districts( Places 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7).

With Place 3 and 5 being single-member districts, candidates running for office in those respective districts must have been a resident for a minimum of 12 months and only voters residing in those districts can vote for the open Place 3 and Place 5 seats.

With the mayoral office being an at-large seat, candidates can live anywhere within the City of Irving and voting is open to all Irving residents.

There are four candidates running in the upcoming Irving mayoral race. The mayoral candidates are: Elvia Espino, J.C. Gonzalez, Kristi Pena, and Rick Stopfer.

A look at the Irving Mayor’s Race

Elvia Espino, a three-year Irving resident and Public Relations Executive, is running on the following campaign issues: to work to unify the City through engaging the citizens; balanced economic development that will positively affect growth in both the northern and southern sectors of Irving; and stronger infrastructures of city roads, highways, and buildings

“We live in a dynamic country. One of honor and deep-rooted heritage, it is my privilege to represent all people,“ asserts Espino on her campaign website.

Espino civic and community involvement is diverse as she has served on the Dallas and Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce (member); Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (member); Texas Education Agency Advisory Committee for the Special Education Board (member); and former Community Engagement and Special Projects Manager for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston. For more information about Espino, please visit www.elviaespino.com.

J.C. Gonzalez has resided in Irving for almost four years and currently works for Wells Fargo, where he holds the position of Vice President/Branch Manager. Gonzalez is committed to improve City infrastructure; neighborhood safety; and community-wide development within the City.

“We need to improve our streets, make sure we have clean water, and improve neighborhood safety in Irving. I also plan on working closely with the Chambers of Commerce for community-wide economic development,” promises Gonzalez shared on his campaign website page.

His civic and community service affiliations include: Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (chairman); Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (member); Plano and Farmers Branch Chamber of Commerce (member); Dallas ISD Minority/Women Business Enterprise Advisory Committee (member); and Small Business Development Center at Collin County College (instructor). To learn more about mayoral candidate Gonzalez, please visit his campaign website at www.JCarlosGonzalez.com.

Kristi Pena has called Irving home for the past 41 years. Pena, a self-employed make-up consultant, hopes to foster economic development for South Irving; ensure better City oversight of multi-family development projects; unify the City; and address the homeless population of Irving.