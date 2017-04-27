Sis. Tarpley: Let Someone Know You Care

By Sis. Shirley Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

The Lord loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of his unfailing love. Psalm 33:5

A loved one died, and on that clear, cold morning, in the warmth of the day the other person was struck with the pain of learning that sometimes there isn’t anymore.

No more hugs, no more special moments to celebrate together, no more phone calls just to chat, no more “just one minute.”

Sometimes, what we care about the most gets all used up and goes away, never to return before we can say, “good-bye,” before we can say, “I love you.”



So while we have it. It’s best we love it, care for it and fix it when it’s broken . . . and heal it when it’s sick.

This is true for spouses, children, other family members, friends, marriages, aging parents and grandparents.

We keep and love them because they are worth it, because we are worth it.



Some things we keep — like a best friend who moved away or a classmate we grew up with. There are just some things that make us happy, no matter what.



Life is important, like people we know who are special; and so, we keep them close! Suppose one morning you never wake up, do all your family and friends know you love them?



I was thinking . . . I could die today, tomorrow or next week, and I wondered if I had any wounds needing to be healed, friendships that needed rekindling or three words needing to be said.



Let everyone know you love them. Even if you think they don’t love you back, you would be amazed at what those three little words and a smile can do.



Live today to the fullest because tomorrow is not promised.

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: There are two days in every week about which we should not worry, two days which should be kept free from fear and apprehension.

One of these days is YESTERDAY with its mistakes and cares, its faults and blunders, its aches and pains. Yesterday has passed forever beyond our control.

All the money in the world cannot bring back Yesterday. We cannot erase a single word we said. Yesterday is gone forever.

The other day we should not worry about is TOMORROW with its possible adversities, its burdens, its large promise and poor performance. Tomorrow is also beyond our immediate control.

Tomorrow’s sun will rise, either in splendor or behind a mask of clouds—but it will rise. Until it does, we have no stake in Tomorrow, for it is as yet unborn; and its no guarantee that we live to see Tomorrow.