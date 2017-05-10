NDG’s 2017 Mother’s Day Gift Guide

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

The second Sunday in May is the time Americans set aside to honor the backbone of most of our families: Mothers! It is a time to say thank you for everything the women who are often the center of our universe. Moms help to lay the foundation for how we see ourselves, and the world around us. We can often rely on our mothers to be our rock of support when that same world appears to turn against us.

While there is no gift available for sale that can truly repay our mothers, outlined below are a few gifts to consider which will perhaps to speak to her unique interests and favorite things.

Probably since the beginning of time, moms have been sharing favorite recipes and from there a passion has grown to collecting cookbooks. Two we suggest are actually on two opposite ends of the healthy eating spectrum. First, is Big Bad Breakfast by John Currence a James Beard Award winner and Top Chef Masters Contestant.

The book features 125 recipes inspired by the dishes served at his popular restaurant in Oxford, Mississippi. With recipes that are described as hearty, you know this is not likely on the Weight Watchers plan. After all the cover features fried bacon and eggs in skillet with a rather thick slice of bread, most likely covered in butter. The southern flair shows up with the Chorizo Migas and Louisiana Crab Cake Benedict. If mama likes sweet and savory most likely the Sausage Cinnamon Rolls are the answer.

Now if your mother is trying to watch her figure, she might prefer Pure & Simple: A Natural Food Way of Life by Pascale Naessens. This book does not emphasis counting calories, but enjoying foods in their more nature state for an uncomplicated, but delicious meal. Naessens, a former model and bestselling culinary author in Belgium offers recipes such as Fish Wraps with Soy-Sesame Dipping Sauce or a Cajun Chicken Salad with Guacamole. So don’t think this is just about celery and carrot sticks to be healthy.

Now if your Mom is the hostess with the mostess, meaning she loves to entertain, why not surprise her with a home cooked meal for Mother’s Day prepared by you – with a few bonuses. First, serve it on the Lola 16-piece Dinnerware Set from Gaia Tablescapes, which is made of stoneware in Green Sprout and Sea. The set is durable for everyday use, but decorative to fit summer dinners with friends. If she is more into modern metallic looks, it is also available in Flint, Brushed Gold and Molten Silver. Visit Wayfair.com for price and more details.

Since they are based in Austin, I can’t exactly say #ShopLocal, but I can suggest #ShopTexas by treating your mother with a beautiful gift from Sertodo Copper of a set of the gorgeous Moscow Mule Mugs created by Master Copper Artisans based in Austin and Michoacán, Mexico. Any outdoor dinner party will be glammed up with set of mugs and the glorious matching serving tray. Each gift includes a handout sharing the history of the art form and instructions on copper care. Once featured as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, visit Sertodo.com for more info.

Sometimes simple gifts are the most cherished ones of all. Key2Bme offers little keys to add to your mother’s key ring that will remind her of you all the time. The keys can be selected to spotlight her special interests, inspire or cheer her up or simply to honor how much her influence means to you. Created by a “Mompreneur” with a goal of spreading happiness and kindness, each key comes with a small notecard with a related inspirational message. Visit key2Bme.com to see the more than 40 options available. The keys are only $6.99 and shipping is free, so not a bad idea to purchase a few others for graduation or birthday gifts.

Moms are generous to a fault often, and if they love the outdoors they will be delighted to have a charitable gift given in their honor. Klyde Warren Park is offering personalized chair plaques for $150 each and all proceeds being used to maintain its pristine greenspace and 1,300 free programs a year. They can be purchased at KyldeWarrenPark.org.

If Mom does not plan to spend time in the kitchen on her special day, and perhaps cooking is not your specialty visit NorthDallasGazette.com for info on dining specials available around town this weekend.