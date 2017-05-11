Dining in Dallas for Mother’s Day

It’s Mothers Day – so no Mama does not want to make your favorite Sunday dinner this week. This is one Sunday you should consider taking her out to one of the many Dallas restaurants, below are a few options to consider.

Of course Dallas has plenty of wonderful steakhouses, but one of my favorites is Perry’s. While the steak is great, my favorite entree is actually their pork chop. For Mother’s Day you can enjoy it for yourself with a salad and not one dessert, but their trio for $29.95. Unfortunately all of my “kids” have four legs, so that will leave room for you to make reservations.

In case, you are a last minute shopper and just don’t know where to take her – don’t fret you have plenty of options. Cards can be purchased in any dollar amount, from $10-$1,000, by visiting this link: Grubhub and are available in e-card format. Shoppers can select from a variety of designs or even add your own flavor.

personalize them to add your own flavor!Tempt mom with Crispy Thai Basil Shrimp and Red Curry Roasted Salmon on the special Mother’s Day menu at Steel Restaurant & Lounge. Reservation details for the 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. serving time at website.

Recently dined with friends at Bistro 31 in Highland Park Village, the menu and ambience sings Spring, but don’t skip over the cocktail menu. This is not a budget friendly menu, but surely Mom deserves one special day. Executive Chef David Garwacki’s menu includes:

Ballerina Pasta with tiger prawns, Jonah Crabmeat, basil, heirloom tomatoes, lemon and chardonnay

Risotto Carbonara with seared diver scallops, cured bacon, English peas, grana padano and white truffle oil

Pan Seared Alaskan Halibut with fingerling potatoes, sugar snap peas, sweet corn, squash, tomato-caper relish and lemon butter

Herb-Dijon Crusted Lamb Rack with garden vegetables, roasted potatoes, asparagus and lemon-rosemary jus

Just in case you want to treat mom to breakfast in bed, this tasty Breakfast Casserole is quick to make and can even be made ahead. Besides even mom loves bacon! Equal parts hearty and delicious, this recipe is the perfect way to kick off your day of mom appreciation.

Enjoy brunch at the Dallas Arboretum – Make memories with Mom, sharing a special brunch on Sunday prepared by Gil’s Elegant Catering served in Rosine Hall and on the Loggia of the DeGolyer House. Seatings are at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Reservations required, call 214.515.6511. Admission to the garden and parking are included with each reservation.

Campisi’s Mother’s Day special is by far the budget friendly winner, but the taste is first rate. For $7.99 Mom can enjoy their Nonna Spaghetti Dinner Special – a big bowl of spaghetti, served with choice of sauce, signature house salad and bread.