NULYP honors Dallas entrepreneur Michelle Williams

NEW YORK – National Urban League Young Professionals (NULYP) recognizes 10 outstanding young professionals who exemplify the National Urban League mission through their professional and personal contributions to community and service. This class of YP Honors recipients represents a diverse field of industries and backgrounds, but share the common value of excellence in service.

Michelle Williams of Dallas is one of the selected honorees. Honored as Entrepreneurial Mentor & Outstanding Texan, Williams is Executive Director of The Dallas Entrepreneur Center. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs start, build and grow their businesses through education, mentorship and access to an entrepreneurial community.

In 2013, Williams worked with the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans. Recently, she was honored by Texas State Senator Royce West and the Texas Legislative Black Caucus as a recipient of the Outstanding Texan award.

“This inspirational group of young professional men and women exemplify the mission of NULYP. We are proud to honor their vast accomplishments and dedication to community service and empowerment,” said NULYP President Carlos Clanton.

Beginning 2016, the first class of NULYP Honors was named. This class included 30 dynamic young professionals across the country. In 2017, the program has become even more exclusive, recognizing only 10 recipients. Below is more info on other individuals to be awarded as the NULYP Honors 2017 class:

Christopher Bruce – Atlanta, GA: Attorney, Advocate & Exemplary Peer Leader

Christopher Bruce, Esq. is the Policy Counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. He is also the managing partner of The Bruce Firm, LLC which focuses on defending young African American males charged with their first criminal infraction. He was appointed to the DeKalb County Board of Ethics during a very tumultuous period in the country. He continued to advocate for change by founding the DeKalb Young Professionals, an organization focused on retaining and recruiting young professional leaders through social, educational and networking events.

Samantha Davis – Washington, DC: Black Youth Motivator & Women’s Right’s Advocate

Davis is Founder of The Black Swan Academy (BSA), a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a pipeline of black youth civic leaders, committed to improving themselves, as well as, the communities in which they live. She is also the Field Engagement Manager for YWCA USA where she leads the development of state-level advocacy initiatives, and strategically mobilizes their over 220 associations to move federal legislation around issues of racial justice and women’s empowerment.

Jason Grove – Newark, NJ: Rising Democratic Leader & Entrepreneur

Grove is Founder of BrickLine Management & Consulting, and President of the Urban League of Essex County Young Professionals. In 2015, The New Jersey Young Democrats of America Black Caucus listed Jason among New Jersey’s 50 most powerful young Black Democrats. As an affiliate staff member and consultant at the Urban League of Essex County, Jason worked to assist hundreds of city residents in obtaining long-term job placement and career opportunities.

Sandra Morgan – Las Vegas, NV: Attorney & Corporate to Community Connector

Morgan serves as the Director of External Affairs for AT&T Nevada for Las Vegas and all of southern Nevada. Morgan is responsible for managing AT&T’s legislative and community affairs activities working closely with community leaders, legislators, and other policy makers to help meet AT&T’s objective of connecting people with technology everywhere they live and work. Morgan is a multiple award-winning community servant and she most recently served as the City Attorney for the City of North Las Vegas, and served as Litigation Attorney for MGM Mirage, one of the largest gaming corporations in the world.

Stephen Pace, Ph.D. – Detroit, MI: Engineering Innovator & STEM Mentor

Dr. Pace is an Advanced Battery Algorithm Engineer at General Motors, where he develops the propulsion systems of the industry’s top electrified vehicles. He is also a member of the leadership team of the General Motors’ African Ancestry Network (GMAAN). Pace mentors several high school students in Metro-Detroit. His passion for mentoring stems from a desire to

help young people achieve success in both their personal and professional lives.

Tereance Puryear – Atlanta, GA: Technology Champion & Leadership Role Model

Puryear is a Logistics IT Product Analyst with XPO Logistics. He is also President of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta Young Professionals and Assistant Secretary for the Urban League of Greater Atlanta Board. Puryear also serves as Scout Leader with Boy Scouts Troop 100 at Best Academy, he is an advisory board member of The Scholarship Academy, and a member of the Emerging 100 of Atlanta. He is a 2017 graduate of LEAD Atlanta, a 2013 Fellow of New Leaders Council Atlanta and a 2011 alumnus of United Way V.I.P. (Volunteer Involvement Program).

Adrianne Slash – Indianapolis, IN: Diversity and Inclusion Expert & Revered Civic Leader

Slash joined Community Health Network as Diversity & Inclusion Consultant in early 2017. Prior to the newest endeavor, she served as Program and Event Director for Leadership Indianapolis where she was helping to build the pipeline for the next generation of civic leaders. She is President of The Exchange at the Indianapolis Urban League and President of the Heritage Alumni Association Board at The Orchard School. Slash was honored as a member of the 2017 Indianapolis Business Journal Forty under 40 class and she is an Indianapolis Foundation Fellow.

Roy Tatem, Jr. – Phoenix, AZ: National Political Consultant & Entrepreneur

Tatem worked as Regional Coordinator for Hampton Roads (VA) for Obama in 2007 and as Deputy Director for African American Outreach for the Bernie Sanders 2016 campaign. The East Valley NAACP elected Roy to serve as President of the Branch and newly elected Sheriff Paul Penzone of Maricopa County appointed Tatem as Chairman of his African American Advisory Board. He also recently opened his own political consulting firm, Vanguard Strategies and Consulting, LLC, where he will develop plans, strategies and advice prospective and current political office holders.

Jasmine Twitty – Greenville, SC: Judicial History Maker & Empowerment Leader for Young Women

In 2015, 25-year-old Twitty was historically sworn in as an Associate Judge of the Easley Municipal Court and is currently also employed by the Greenville County Bond Court. She is currently President of Urban League Upstate Network and founding member of LeadHER Greenville. LeadHER Greenville is committed to empowering young women through professional development and outreach to the Greenville community. Twitty has been recognized by Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls, Glamour, The Wall Street Journal, Essence and numerous other media outlets.

NULYP will formally award each winner at the 2017 National Urban League Annual Conference – YP L.E.A.D Summit Awards Luncheon, which also showcases top chapters and leaders within the Movement. The YP L.E.A.D. Summit brings together the millennials and Young Professionals who drive the Urban League Movement. The conference will be held in July in St. Louis.