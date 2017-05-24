Rep. Johnson’s bill to enforce reporting of peace officer deaths and shootings awaits governor’s signature

AUSTIN – Representative Eric Johnson’s House Bill 245 passed out of the Texas House by a vote of 112-21 and out of the Texas Senate by a vote of 28-3. If signed into law by Governor Abbott, the bill will create a civil penalty for law enforcement agencies that fail to report officer-involved shootings and peace officer injuries and deaths to the Office of the Attorney General. Initially the bill failed by one vote in the House, but a motion to reconsider was offered and eventually, the bill passed leading to consideration by the Senate.

For the last several years, headlines across the country, as well as Texas have called for more transparency on police-involved shootings. Some police departments provide the information easily via their website. However, others resisted answering open records request or when documents are released, they were heavily redacted.

“I am very proud of my colleagues for overwhelmingly supporting House Bill 245 in both the House and Senate. In order to address officer-involved shootings and peace officer safety, it is important that we have accurate data relating to violent interactions between civilians and the police,” said Representative Johnson.

Many believe community tensions will not ease up until citizens have confidence the police and legal system provide open communication and share information on the decisions made when police are involved in shootings. As the North Dallas Gazette has reported, one of the key first steps involves opening up the selection process for grand jury members. In the past, they were appointed by commissioners this led to the criticism that the grand jury pool did not reflect the community.

In Texas, the Waller County Grand Jury declined to issue a criminal indictment against the Waller County Sheriff’s Department or any of its employees related to the in-custody death of Sandra Bland. Nationally, the minority community is disappointed again and again as police officers are no-billed by grand juries when shooting unarmed black teens and men.

“House Bill 245 goes a long way toward making sure Texas continues to lead the nation in collecting this type of information and hopefully, armed with facts, Texas can lead the nation in reducing fatal encounters involving law enforcement,” said Representative Johnson.