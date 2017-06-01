Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist:  ‘For Our Community’ is not in the hood

Politics and money go together like peanut butter and jelly, it is simply hard to separate the two. However, this time around we have never seen the North Dallas power structure put their money where their mouth is, in a very open way. I guess they have some skin in the game, the game is politics, and campaign donations is the skin.

The recent municipal elections have revealed political action committees are actively involved in acquiring the African-American vote. While outsiders from the black community have targeted black voters for years, this time it is more organized and overt.

To be honest, if you were a politician, and a political action committee (PAC) were devoting time and resources to get you elected, you likely would not turn it down either. It is just good business and political sense. The present day purveyors of political opinion are much more sophisticated than those of the past. In short, the days of giving love offerings to preachers and expecting a return of investment are over. Southern traditions obviously die hard, even in Dallas.

Political action committees are not illegal, however, they do provide cover for special interests groups who want to influence candidates. These PAC’s influence candidates and garner support for their positions. The welfare and position of the community must always be on building and sustaining our neighborhoods regardless of PAC”s.

Clever sloganeering and cute names of PACS, such as “ For Our Community” give a false sense of community involvement and interest. Truth be told it is the North Dallas power brokers influencing southern Dallas elections and they are not in our community.

