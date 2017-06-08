Sister Tarpley: Saluting 2017 Graduates

By Sister Shirley Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor
At the end of May, Bethel Bible Fellowship Church in Carrollton where Dr. Terrance Woodson serves as the Senior Pastor, the church took the time to celebrate the academic achievements of the 2017 graduates. The program honored both college and high school graduates. The church body offered words of encouragement as each of the young men and women begin a new chapter in their lives. Below are the profiles of each graduate.
Michael Antonio Brumfield
Iowa State University
Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering
Parents: Michael and Yvonne Brumfield
Grandparents: Gloria Brumfield; and Manuel & Maria Gabriel
Michael and four team members were the first All Ethnic Group for the Engineering Senior Design Program at Iowa State University; they were the first to make a software program for a client that allows a nursing mother to measure the volume of milk her baby drinks through an app on her phone using light.
They were very pleased to not only be a part of a history-making moment for the University but to also come in 4th place with the creation of their app. He is featured in General Mills Technology Intern Video for this year’s new recruits. https://youtu.be/iQZFw37s6nM
What’s next for Michael? He has accepted a position with General Mills; after working as an intern as a Software Developer last summer; he will begin his new career on June 21.
Devyn Micah Hill
Oklahoma Baptist University
Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems
Parents: Dwight and Bobbie Hill
Grandparents: Elma Springer; and the late Calvin and Evelyn Hill
What’s next for Devyn? He will pursue an MBA in Project Management at OBU Graduate School where he has accepted a position as Graduate Assistant for the OBU Swim Team. OBU Swim Team Member for 4 years
Dián Jacqueline Lewis
Hampton University
Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laud and the School of Business Departmental Honors.
Parents: Haston II and Denise Lewis
What’s next for Dián: She has accepted a position as Tax Associate at KPMG with plans to pursue a career in Management Consulting.
Timothy Alexander Traylor
Texas State University
Major: Mass Communications: Advertising and Business Marketing
Parents: Carl E. Traylor and the late Shelia Traylor
What’s next for Timothy? Currently, he is working at Best Buy in San Marcos as he prepares to pursue Graduate School and full-time employment in his field.
2017 High School Graduates
Tyanna Donnise Lott
Hebron High School
Parents: Bill and Sheila Tarpley Lott
Grandparents: The late Lorenzo and Shirley Demus Tarpley; and Ed and the late PatCrane Lott
The destination for Tyanna: Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas.
Izzy Igwe
Hebron High School
Parents: Bonny and Florinda Igwe
Grandparents: David and Florinda Omah; and Israel and Elizabeth Nwuzoigwe.
Destination: University of Houston, Intended Major: Biochemical and Biophysical Sciences to pursue a career in Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Honors: DECA All-District winner, Voted Most Involved DECA Chapter Member and Business Professional of America Officer
Audree Lynn Lewis
Little Elm High School
Parents: Orvell Lewis II and Christina Hickenbotham
Grandparents: Orvell Lewis and Rachel Lewis
Destination: Texas Woman’s University; intended Major: Social Work. Clubs: FCCLA,
HOSA, DECA, and ANIME Club. TWU Pioneer Scholarship
Sports: Freshman-Basketball and Junior Varsity Softball and Track.
Tutored and mentored kids at the elementary school in Little Elm; 45 volunteer hours
Bryce Evan Wilson
Wakeland High School, Frisco, Texas
Parents: Eugene and Yolanda Wilson
Grandparents: Eugene and Beverly Wilson; and Marva Roach and the late Bill Roach
Destination: Harding University; Intended Major: Kinesiology and will play on the Harding Soccer Team.
Honors: Graduating with Honors; Cum Laude and National Honor Society. Frisco Soccer Association Scholarship Recipient; Wakeland High School Varsity Team – 2017 District 5A State Champions; All-District 3 Soccer 2nd Team
