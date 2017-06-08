Sister Tarpley: Saluting 2017 Graduates

By Sister Shirley Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

At the end of May, Bethel Bible Fellowship Church in Carrollton where Dr. Terrance Woodson serves as the Senior Pastor, the church took the time to celebrate the academic achievements of the 2017 graduates. The program honored both college and high school graduates. The church body offered words of encouragement as each of the young men and women begin a new chapter in their lives. Below are the profiles of each graduate.

Michael Antonio Brumfield

Iowa State University

Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

Parents: Michael and Yvonne Brumfield

Grandparents: Gloria Brumfield; and Manuel & Maria Gabriel

Michael and four team members were the first All Ethnic Group for the Engineering Senior Design Program at Iowa State University; they were the first to make a software program for a client that allows a nursing mother to measure the volume of milk her baby drinks through an app on her phone using light.

They were very pleased to not only be a part of a history-making moment for the University but to also come in 4th place with the creation of their app. He is featured in General Mills Technology Intern Video for this year’s new recruits. https://youtu.be/iQZFw37s6nM

What’s next for Michael? He has accepted a position with General Mills; after working as an intern as a Software Developer last summer; he will begin his new career on June 21.

Devyn Micah Hill

Oklahoma Baptist University

Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems

Parents: Dwight and Bobbie Hill

Grandparents: Elma Springer; and the late Calvin and Evelyn Hill

What’s next for Devyn? He will pursue an MBA in Project Management at OBU Graduate School where he has accepted a position as Graduate Assistant for the OBU Swim Team. OBU Swim Team Member for 4 years

Dián Jacqueline Lewis

Hampton University

Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laud and the School of Business Departmental Honors.

Parents: Haston II and Denise Lewis

What’s next for Dián: She has accepted a position as Tax Associate at KPMG with plans to pursue a career in Management Consulting.

Timothy Alexander Traylor

Texas State University

Major: Mass Communications: Advertising and Business Marketing

Parents: Carl E. Traylor and the late Shelia Traylor

What’s next for Timothy? Currently, he is working at Best Buy in San Marcos as he prepares to pursue Graduate School and full-time employment in his field.

2017 High School Graduates

Tyanna Donnise Lott

Hebron High School

Parents: Bill and Sheila Tarpley Lott

Grandparents: The late Lorenzo and Shirley Demus Tarpley; and Ed and the late PatCrane Lott

The destination for Tyanna: Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas.

Izzy Igwe

Hebron High School

Parents: Bonny and Florinda Igwe

Grandparents: David and Florinda Omah; and Israel and Elizabeth Nwuzoigwe.

Destination: University of Houston, Intended Major: Biochemical and Biophysical Sciences to pursue a career in Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Honors: DECA All-District winner, Voted Most Involved DECA Chapter Member and Business Professional of America Officer

Audree Lynn Lewis

Little Elm High School

Parents: Orvell Lewis II and Christina Hickenbotham

Grandparents: Orvell Lewis and Rachel Lewis

Destination: Texas Woman’s University; intended Major: Social Work. Clubs: FCCLA,

HOSA, DECA, and ANIME Club. TWU Pioneer Scholarship

Sports: Freshman-Basketball and Junior Varsity Softball and Track.

Tutored and mentored kids at the elementary school in Little Elm; 45 volunteer hours

Bryce Evan Wilson

Wakeland High School, Frisco, Texas

Parents: Eugene and Yolanda Wilson

Grandparents: Eugene and Beverly Wilson; and Marva Roach and the late Bill Roach

Destination: Harding University; Intended Major: Kinesiology and will play on the Harding Soccer Team.

Honors: Graduating with Honors; Cum Laude and National Honor Society. Frisco Soccer Association Scholarship Recipient; Wakeland High School Varsity Team – 2017 District 5A State Champions; All-District 3 Soccer 2nd Team