Sister Tarpley: Unexplainable Power

By Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“I tell you the truth, we speak of what we know, and we testify to what we have seen, but still you people do not accept our testimony.” – John 3:11

When is the last time God did something in your life that can only be explained as God? Was it yesterday? Was it just last week? Perhaps it was a month ago? Maybe it was a year ago?

The answer to this question may mean several things. If it has been some time since you saw God’s activity in such a way that you know it was His hand, you may not be trusting to a level that requires faith. You may not be risking enough for God to show Himself. You must have faith in God.

The converts in the early Church changed the world they lived in because of what they saw, heard and did. It was the power of the gospel that changed lives, not what they learned from mere teaching. This power drew people to Christ it was the only way to draw them.

Things happened that could not be explained as anything other than the activity of God. Is that the kind of faith you are experiencing in your life? If not, why not?

Many of us live a wholesome, moral life, but those we associate with do not see this activity as anything that cannot also be achieved by themselves. That is why many are not drawn to our lives. God’s power is not evident. The Lord has been challenging me to trust Him at levels I have never trusted before, will you let Him challenge you?

This level of trust has placed me in a vulnerable position. However, the blessing of this relationship is that I see the activity of God as never before, and those close to me see it as well. It builds their faith and draws others to investigate. Sometimes the activity of God comes in unusual ways.

God often sets up scenes that appear to be negative on the front end, but God has orchestrated these events for His glory.

Without Pharaoh’s pursuit of Israel at the Red Sea, there is no miraculous deliverance for Christians to read about now.

Without Lazarus’s death, there is no rising to life. -Without Goliath, there is no underdog story. Praise God.

Without Peter stepping out of the boat, there is no miracle on the water.

Without Judas’ betrayal, there is no resurrection. All glory and praise to God. God wants to show Himself in ways you and I cannot imagine.

Let God demonstrate His power in your community and workplace today. Then, you will see “all men drawn unto Me.”

Regarding this week’s student of the week: Timothy’s parents are Carl E. Traylor and the late Shelia Traylor.Tim’s future plans are working at working at Best Buy in San Marcos as he prepares to pursue Graduate School and full-time employment in his field. He says that he is thankful to God and his parents for giving him this opportunity and he wants to continue following God’s plans for his life.