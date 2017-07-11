WIN tickets to see The Bodyguard in Dallas!

Dallas Summer Musicals and Performing Arts Fort Worth are thrilled to announce a co-presentation of the first U.S. national tour hit musical THE BODYGUARD, to play at the Music Hall at Fair Park July 18-30. This sensational production will then head over to Fort Worth, where it will play at Bass Performance Hall August 1-6. North Dallas Gazette readers have a chance to win tickets to see the show in Dallas. Visit our Facebook page or our Instagram profile and tell us your favorite song from The Bodyguard for a chance to win tickets for two.

Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum R&B/pop recording artist and film/TV actress Deborah Cox stars as Rachel Marron. In the role of bodyguard Frank Farmer is television star Judson Mills.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar-nominated Warner Bros. film, and adapted by Academy Award-winner (Birdman) Alexander Dinelaris, THE BODYGUARD had its world premiere on December 5, 2012 at London’s Adelphi Theatre. THE BODYGUARD was nominated for four Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and Best Set Design and won Best New Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards. The UK production of the musical recently completed a triumphant return run in London’s West End after a sell-out 16-month UK and Ireland tour.

Former Secret Service agent-turned-bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.