Ed Gordon discusses his upcoming special on Bounce TV

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Speaking by phone with the North Dallas Gazette, longtime award-winning journalist Ed Gordon, spotlighted what viewers can look forward to on his upcoming special scheduled to appear on Bounce TV on July 17 at 9 p.m. (CST). For the summer special he is focusing on celebrity newsmakers featuring: the ladies from the upcoming movie Girls Trip, the athlete turned TV host Michael Strahan, Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley and from Starz’s Power Omari Hardwick.

Don’t get it twisted just because it is a celebrity focused show Gordon takes the conversation beyond the usual fluff pieces.

“Throughout the years I have been known for celebrity interviews. I try to put my stamp on it,” Gordon shared. Instead of simply discussing their latest projects he tries to give the viewers a look into the lives of the guests.

The role of comedy in the age of Trump calls for comics to walk a fine line according to Hughley and Cedric. The duo also discusses their friend the late Charlie Murphy who was on tour with them shortly before he passed away. Also, the tears of a clown are real, “We talk about whether some of the comedy comes from a place of pain,” Gordon stated.

Hardwick is very popular with fans of Power, but some fans lashed out over the fact he is married to a white woman. This has been an on-going social media topic over the last year and he discusses with Gordon the fact it can be a hurtful experience for a couple to endure.

Sitting down with the lovely Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall is not a bad day at the office, but Gordon delved into the state of power of women in Hollywood right now. Also, Smith candidly discussed the decision she and husband Will Smith made to boycott the 2016 Oscars in protest of a lack of diversity in the nominees and films spotlighted.

Strahan is ready for prime time

When Gordon chatted with Strahan they discussed how he prepared for the sudden boost in fame. This is the second chapter in an already stellar career, from NFL Hall of Fame to Good Morning America and now producing. As a single father, he also had to prepare his family for a different type of spotlight. Now, who he dates is headline news. And of course, the tabloids were filled with speculation about his departure from co-hosting with Kelly Ripa. He shares on the special how he dealt with the gossip.

“He learned hard work and determination from his parents,” Gordon stated this helped prepare him for a career in sports. He described Strahan as one of the guys everyone knows but don’t know much about him. After the interview, “You walk away finding out a lot more and really liking who he is,” according to Gordon.

Viewers who do not have Bounce TV through their local cable provider have two ways to enjoy the Ed Gordon special. Visit an electronics retailer and purchase a digital antenna for about $25. Then local and several basic cable channels will be available at no cost. Or download the Bounce TV app and watch the show, a day or two later.