NDG Dining: Plano’s Farmbyrd & Garland’s Intrinsic Brewing

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

If you are looking for a different place to eat this weekend this week we have two suggestions: in Garland the very popular Intrinsic Brewing and in Plano Farmbyrd Rotisserie & Fried Chicken Restaurant. Both offer their own twist on Texas favorites: fried chicken and BBQ.

Intrinsic Brewing believes nothing goes better with good beer than barbecue and since they opened in Downtown Garland, they have been packed. The BBQ was fine, a little dry, but OK, plus I am not much of a sweet sauce person so for me the real highlight of the meal was the collard greens and the mac and cheese which was a cheesy gooey delight. The greens had a bit of a spicy kick to it, filled with plenty of meat. They also offer homemade slices of cake and other desserts. The outside patio and available board games make this a good family spot.

After seeing photos of Farmyard’s fried chicken on Instagram, two days later I found myself making the trek to 3308 Preston Road in Plano, and it was worth the trip. Guests have a choice of how they want their well-seasoned chicken along with interesting side item choices. My fried chicken was moist and featured a spicy, not hot, but flavorful crust. Their Mac n’ Cheese is an addictive three white cheese blend and the Cauliflower Gratin was tasty. For dessert, the cookie sandwich is great summer day treat. With a bar and plenty of seating this is a great spot to watch a game, so keep them in mind when football season rolls around.