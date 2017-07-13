WIN Tickets to see Earth, Wind & Fire in Dallas

NDG readers have a chance to win two free tickets tofor a night of music while theywith legendary R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire in Dallas on Sunday, July 23 at the American Airlines Center. Visit our Facebook page or our Instagram profile and tell us your favorite Earth, Wind & Fire song for a chance to win tickets. Fans will also have a chance to enjoy CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers.

“Nile Rodgers and CHIC are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove,” said Philip Bailey, co-founder of Earth, Wind & Fire. “Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!”

“There was a time when we could only dream of ‘seeing’ Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together. Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits,” stated Nile Rodgers of CHIC and the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

With multiple #1 hit singles between Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers, 2054 The Tour will feature non-stop entertainment from two of America’s most legendary musical groups. Most recently, Nile Rodgers was honored with an Award for Musical Excellence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted in 2000.

Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Meanwhile, start your Pre-Friday with a bit of boogie, listening to Earth, Wind & Fire’s Let’s Groove….