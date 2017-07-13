WIN Tickets to see Earth, Wind & Fire in Dallas

“Nile Rodgers and CHIC are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove,” said Philip Bailey, co-founder of Earth, Wind & Fire. “Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!”
“There was a time when we could only dream of ‘seeing’ Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together. Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits,” stated Nile Rodgers of CHIC and the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.
With multiple #1 hit singles between Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers, 2054 The Tour will feature non-stop entertainment from two of America’s most legendary musical groups. Most recently, Nile Rodgers was honored with an Award for Musical Excellence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted in 2000.
Comments
Margaret Freelon says
There are so many songs from EWF that I truly love but, my all time favorites are “Shining Star” and “Reason” spotlighting the vocals of Philip Bailey