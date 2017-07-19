Dallas selects first female police chief

City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced U. Renee Hall will become the first female police chief in the City’s history. Hall is Deputy Chief of the Detroit Police Department where she directed the city’s Neighborhood Policing Bureau.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Dallas Police Department at this critical time in its history,” said Chief Hall. “I look forward to building on the successes of the past, preserving community trust and ensuring the safety of our officers and the entire Dallas community.”

More than 55 community and business leaders participated in panel interviews of the top seven candidates, a process Broadnax described as diverse, inclusive and participatory.

“Chief Hall is a proven leader with a stellar background and a passion for public service,” Broadnax said. “These are qualities I believe are critical as we tackle crime to make our city safer while addressing organizational and policy issues within the department.”

Detroit Police Chief James Craig was very proud to see one of his own become a trailblazer in the police community.

“This is a great day for so many reasons represent the city of Detroit. This makes her the first exectuive, first command officer to leave this department and take on not just police chief job in another city, we are talking about a major city.”

“Every resident in the city of Dallas will fill the love and the respect will know that community engagement is paramount. Crime reduction is on the horizon, it’s coming. We are going to be a great place to live, work and play,” Chief Hall shared during a press conference from Detroit.

Hall has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grambling State University and Master’s degrees in Security Administration and Intelligence Analysis from the University of Detroit Mercy. A graduate of the FBI National Academy, she also completed the Police Executive Leadership Institute and is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

As Deputy Chief in Detroit, Chief Hall developed and implemented comprehensive community policing and mentor programs, forged partnerships and established trust within minority communities while also building strong relationships between officers of all ranks and community stakeholders. Under her leadership, the City of Detroit experienced a 40-year low in homicides and double-digit reductions in violent crime for three consecutive years.

Her responsibilities also included oversight of police services for six precincts and 720 sworn and non-sworn personnel.

Hall is expected to begin her duties as Police Chief on Sept. 5.