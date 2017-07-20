5 Things to do in Dallas this weekend: Africa Day Festival, The Bodyguard and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in the Dallas area? OK actually here are seven things to do in Dallas: First go and see The Bodyguard at the Dallas Summer Musicals (NDG will attend the Sunday matinee!) stay downtown and get your groove on at the Earth, Wind and Fire concert. If you don’t feel like going to the show, NDG recommends reading “My Life with Earth Wind & Fire” by Maurice White released earlier this year. Otherwise here are Here are five events to add to your entertainment calendar for the weekend.

Africa Day Festival at the Dallas Arboretum

Saturday & Sunday, July 22-23, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. (Pecan Grove)

Join the curator of ZimSculpt and the artists in residence to hear how they celebrate Africa Day, similar in nature to our Independence Day, in Zimbabwe.

Bandan Koro – African Drum and Dance Ensemble

July 22 10 a.m. and July 23 at 11 a.m. (Martin Rutchik Concert Stage)

Move to the beat of African drum and dance ensemble, Bandan Koro, performing on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn.

Kupira Marimba

Saturday, July 22, 12 p.m. (Martin Rutchik Concert Stage)

Listening to Kupira Marimba, best known for their lively, family-friendly performances, has been known to cause an uncontrollable urge to dance. They will have guests happily swaying as they stroll the garden or stop by the concert state to sit and relax.

All these events are free with paid general admission to the Arboretum.

The Festival of Independent Theatres (FIT) at the Bath House Cultural Center

They showcase the vibrant independent theater community with a four-week run of works by local theater groups, visual art and live music. FIT will feature 8 different one-acts presented in rotating pairs each Thursday through Sunday, July 14-Aug. 5.

Single tickets start at $8 and festival passes are available online festivalofindependenttheatres.com or at the door. The shows this weekend are:

Thur. July 20

8 p.m. – WingSpan: Finding the Sun / Bootstraps: The Boxer

Fri. July 21

8 p.m. – Audacity Theatre Lab: The Great Dictator / The Basement: The Caveman Play

10 p.m. – Live Music (Lake Shore Level)

Sat. July 22

2 p.m. – The Basement: The Caveman Play / Risk Initiative: Stiff

5 p.m. – Audacity: The Great Dictator / Echo Theatre: Trace of Arc

8 p.m. – Dustin Curry and Company: Fiddler’s Cave / L.I.P. Service: Tommy Cain

10 p.m. – Live Music (Lake Shore Level)

’til Midnight at the Nasher

Enjoy live outdoor concerts featuring the best in regional music talent and film screenings in the Nasher Garden. Guests have the opportunity to engage in social media scavenger hunts, progressive tours, and to view the permanent collection and special exhibitions. The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with Sudie followed at 7 p.m. with a concert by Bryce. nashersculpturecenter.org

Finding Neverland is on stage at the AT&T Performing Arts Center attpac.org.

Dave Koz Side by Side Tour comes to the Morton Meyerson Symphony Center Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Whatever you do this weekend, drink plenty of water and be careful in this heat!