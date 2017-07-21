Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman finalizes leadership training

Dallas ISD trustee Joyce Foreman has earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completion of Leadership TASB, a program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). During the fifth session, June 22 – 24, school board members in the 2016–17 Leadership TASB class made presentations of their team’s findings following year long research.

Class participants researched each of the titles in the federal law known as Every Student Succeeds Act. Their research focused on the law’s topics that include education for disadvantaged students, English language learners, 21st-century schools, training for school leaders, impact aid, and education for homeless students.

The Leadership TASB class met in conjunction with TASB’s Summer Leadership Institute in Fort Worth. More than 1,000 new and veteran school leaders received extensive training on every facet of effective board governance, heard keynote addresses from renowned education experts, and picked up valuable ideas from district showcases and networking opportunities. After the graduation ceremony June 23, participants joined the ranks of more than 800 school board members statewide who are Leadership TASB alumni.

The 2017 Leadership TASB class, composed of 33 school board members, represents Texas school districts of all sizes and property wealth. Participants who completed all required elements of the study program earned Master Trustee status, the highest designation recognized by TASB.

Leadership TASB is sponsored in part by H-E-B. TASB is a voluntary, non-profit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.3 million public school students