Top Destinations for Texas Glamping

By Carla Meadows, NDG Special Contributor

Although I’ve always been a nature lover with a penchant for roughing it in the Great Outdoors, sometimes my family cringes at the idea of going completely primitive. For them, that means absolutely no sleeping on the ground or eating food that can only be cooked on an open fire. But this summer I finally found a way to temp my family to get back to nature – only with a twist. I turned camping into “glamping.” (That’s “glamorous camping” for all y’all city folk).

Glamping makes enjoying nature much more accessible but sometimes it’s a challenge to find just the right location. That’s why Glamping Hub is the ultimate source for all things glamping. It opens the door to a new world of luxury outdoor accommodations that’s just a mouse click away. This innovative third-party booking website features more than 500 listings and lets you plan a luxury camping trip anywhere across the country or around the world.

Pack your bags for Glamping Texas Style!

GlampingHub also opened my eyes to the glamping opportunities right in my own backyard here in the Lone Star State. Texas offers all sorts of glamping accommodations from barns and cabins, to treehouses and caves. While each of them is charming and distinct in its own way, you can count on unique structures and an incomparable access to nature.

Since Texas has an array of diverse landscapes including forests, canyons and beaches, you’ll find many of these glamping styles all across the state that makes perfect destinations for a summer getaway. GlampingHub also provides a Texas gateway portal that will take you it’s glamping destinations within the state to help make vacation planning easy.

Thanks to GlampingHub, my family and I discovered adventurous treehouse glamping at Cypress Valley Canopy Tours in the Texas Hill Country, and tranquil eco-glamping at Living Waters on Lake Travis. Both destinations offered amazing opportunities to reconnect with nature while enjoying luxury accommodations.

