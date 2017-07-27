Win tickets to see Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey at American Airlines Center

Are you ready to go Dancing on the Ceiling with Lionel All Night Long? Is it ever too early to tell Mariah that All I Want for Christmas is You! After all, We Belong Together because she will Always Be My Baby right? Well, Aug. 3 is your chance.

Multi-platinum-selling artists, multiple Grammy Award-winners and music icons, Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey are touring together for the first time ever on the ALL THE HITS TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the 35-show date tour began on March 15 in Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena and is visiting cities across North America including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, Dallas and more.

Richie and Carey will take the stage in Dallas on Aug. 3 at the American Airlines Center. The Dallas show was originally slated for May but had to be postponed. All tickets purchased for the original concert date will be honored for the upcoming show.

In addition to writing countless hits over a career that has spanned decades, Richie is also known for giving back. He was honored as the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year, two days prior to the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards, in recognition of his significant creative accomplishments and career-spanning charitable work.

NDG readers can win tickets to this and many other of the hottest DFW events by staying tuned the to Facebook and Instagram accounts of the North Dallas Gazette.