MetroPCS offering free school supplies throughout August

MetroPCS will offer free school supplies at 32 of their participating locations during scheduled events at MetroPCS stores throughout August. DFW-area families are invited to stop by the local events to pick up free cinch sacks filled with school supplies (limit 2 per adult) while supplies last. Each school supply kit will include a backpack, pencil bag, standard ruler, pencils, pens, glue stick, eraser, folder, crayons, and a spiral notebook.

“In our continued effort to impact the DFW community, we are excited to support our youth with new school supplies for the upcoming school year.” said Peter Slater, Director of field marketing, North Central Region, MetroPCS “Education is so important to our children and to our community, MetroPCS prides itself on giving back. We are grateful we have a chance to help families start the school year off prepared with new school supplies for their children.”

MetroPCS is committed to helping children in the DFW area before, during and after the school bell rings. In addition to the school supply giveaway, the company is donating $1 to the nonprofit group, After-School All-Stars of North Texas, for every activation in one of their stores during the month of August.

After-School All-Stars North Texas is committed to providing comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them succeed in school and life. The program serves more than 450 students across five schools in Dallas County and strives to make sure participants are safe and healthy, graduate from high school and continue to college so that they may find a career they love and give back to the community.

Pickup dates and locations

Thursday, August 10

5-7 PM

3720 N. Josey Ln., Suite 112

Carrollton, Tx 75007

Friday, August 11

5-7 PM

9247 Skillman, Suite 103

Dallas, Tx 75243

Saturday, August 12

2-4 PM

1101 N. Carrier Pkwy., Suite 111

Grand Prairie, Tx 75050

Saturday, August 12

4-6 PM

1900 14th Street

Plano, Tx 75074

Sunday, August 13

2-4 PM

2000 E. Pioneer Pkwy., Suite 500

Arlington, Tx 76010

Sunday, August 13

11 AM- 1 PM

900 W. Rosedale, Suite B

Ft. Worth, Tx 76104

Thursday, August 17

5-7 PM

601 N. Saginaw, Suite 160

Saginaw, Tx 76179

Friday, August 18

5-7 PM

4146 Miller Ave., Suite B

Ft. Worth, Tx 76119

Friday, August 18

5-7 PM

8124 Lake June

Dallas, Tx 75217

Saturday, August 19

4-6 PM

3101 Denton Highway, Suite 300

Haltom City, Tx 76117

Saturday, August 19

11AM-1PM

4604 Denton Hwy.

Haltom City, Tx 76117

Saturday, August 19

11 AM- 1 PM

5509 E. Grand Ave.

Dallas, Tx 75223

Sunday, August 20

12-2 PM

2731 W. Northwest Hwy

Dallas, Tx 75220

Sunday, August 20

2-4 PM

3021 Lombardy Lane, Suite 103B

Dallas, Tx 75220

Tuesday, August 22

6-8 PM

1050 N. Westmoreland, Suite 310

Dallas, Tx 75211

Thursday, August 24

5-7 PM

1150 W. Kiest Blvd., Suite 340

Dallas, Tx 75224

Thursday, August 24

5-7 PM

428 E. Jefferson Blvd.

Dallas, Tx 75203

Friday, August 25

5-7 PM

3338 Broadway, Suite 426

Garland, Tx 75043

Friday, August 25

5-7 PM

6109 S. Cooper St.

Arlington, Tx 76001

Saturday, August 26

3-5 PM

2636 Frankford, Suite 102

Carrollton, Tx 75287

Saturday, August 26

11AM -1PM

215 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. #120

Duncanville, Tx 75116

Sunday, August 27

12-2 PM

10544 Walnut St.

Dallas, Tx 75243

Sunday, August 27

4-6 PM

6155 Samuel Blvd., Suite 100

Dallas, Tx 75228