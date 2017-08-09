MetroPCS offering free school supplies throughout August

MetroPCS will offer free school supplies at 32 of their participating locations during scheduled events at MetroPCS stores throughout August. DFW-area families are invited to stop by the local events to pick up free cinch sacks filled with school supplies (limit 2 per adult) while supplies last. Each school supply kit will include a backpack, pencil bag, standard ruler, pencils, pens, glue stick, eraser, folder, crayons, and a spiral notebook.
“In our continued effort to impact the DFW community, we are excited to support our youth with new school supplies for the upcoming school year.” said Peter Slater, Director of field marketing, North Central Region, MetroPCS “Education is so important to our children and to our community, MetroPCS prides itself on giving back. We are grateful we have a chance to help families start the school year off prepared with new school supplies for their children.”
MetroPCS is committed to helping children in the DFW area before, during and after the school bell rings. In addition to the school supply giveaway, the company is donating $1 to the nonprofit group, After-School All-Stars of North Texas, for every activation in one of their stores during the month of August.
After-School All-Stars North Texas is committed to providing comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them succeed in school and life. The program serves more than 450 students across five schools in Dallas County and strives to make sure participants are safe and healthy, graduate from high school and continue to college so that they may find a career they love and give back to the community.
Pickup dates and locations
Thursday, August 10
5-7 PM
3720 N. Josey Ln., Suite 112
Carrollton, Tx 75007
Friday, August 11
5-7 PM
9247 Skillman, Suite 103
Dallas, Tx 75243
Saturday, August 12
2-4 PM
1101 N. Carrier Pkwy., Suite 111
Grand Prairie, Tx 75050
Saturday, August 12
4-6 PM
1900 14th Street
Plano, Tx 75074
Sunday, August 13
2-4 PM
2000 E. Pioneer Pkwy., Suite 500
Arlington, Tx 76010
Sunday, August 13
11 AM- 1 PM
900 W. Rosedale, Suite B
Ft. Worth, Tx 76104
Thursday, August 17
5-7 PM
601 N. Saginaw, Suite 160
Saginaw, Tx 76179
Friday, August 18
5-7 PM
4146 Miller Ave., Suite B
Ft. Worth, Tx 76119
Friday, August 18
5-7 PM
8124 Lake June
Dallas, Tx 75217
Saturday, August 19
4-6 PM
3101 Denton Highway, Suite 300
Haltom City, Tx 76117
Saturday, August 19
11AM-1PM
4604 Denton Hwy.
Haltom City, Tx 76117
Saturday, August 19
11 AM- 1 PM
5509 E. Grand Ave.
Dallas, Tx 75223
Sunday, August 20
12-2 PM
2731 W. Northwest Hwy
Dallas, Tx 75220
Sunday, August 20
2-4 PM
3021 Lombardy Lane, Suite 103B
Dallas, Tx 75220
Tuesday, August 22
6-8 PM
1050 N. Westmoreland, Suite 310
Dallas, Tx 75211
Thursday, August 24
5-7 PM
1150 W. Kiest Blvd., Suite 340
Dallas, Tx 75224
Thursday, August 24
5-7 PM
428 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Dallas, Tx 75203
Friday, August 25
5-7 PM
3338 Broadway, Suite 426
Garland, Tx 75043
Friday, August 25
5-7 PM
6109 S. Cooper St.
Arlington, Tx 76001
Saturday, August 26
3-5 PM
2636 Frankford, Suite 102
Carrollton, Tx 75287
Saturday, August 26
11AM -1PM
215 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. #120
Duncanville, Tx 75116
Sunday, August 27
12-2 PM
10544 Walnut St.
Dallas, Tx 75243
Sunday, August 27
4-6 PM
6155 Samuel Blvd., Suite 100
Dallas, Tx 75228
