Sister Tarpley: Having Eyes for One

By Sister Shirley Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“Then they were willing to take Him into the boat, and immediately the boat reached the shore where they were heading.” – John 6:21

The disciples were traveling across the lake to Capernaum when a strong wind arose and the waters grew rough. Suddenly they saw a figure on the water, and they were terrified until Jesus called out to them and identified Himself. Isn’t that the first thing we do when unexpected calamities or even something that we have never experienced before comes into our lives? We panic until we can see that God is behind these events in our lives.

In Romans, Paul tells us that, “from Him and through Him and to Him are all things. To Him be the glory forever! Amen.” Romans 11:36.

God has an eternal filter in which nothing can touch us unless He permits it. Even Satan must have permission to touch us. And, God may even use Satan for His own ends, as in the case of Job. God shows us the second principle in this story. The Scriptures say when the disciples were willing to take Jesus into the boat, they reached the shore where they were heading.

Christians can be faced with some very difficult circumstances in their lives and they cannot see an immediate remedy to the situation. The circumstances can create fear in their heart. The anxiety can begin to grow until, one day the Lord has to say, “How long do you want to keep your eyes on the circumstances instead of Me? Do you think I have brought you this far to throw you into the water?” The truth can be that halfway the Christians already their eyes are looking at the “big waves” surrounding their boat.

One day stop and think about two people walking from the room. One person can represent Jesus, the other, your circumstances. Now, your eyes on both people and as one began walking across the room in opposite directions.

The Christian will find it impossible to keep looking at each of person at the same time. Therefore, the Christian has to choose which person they would focus on. The lesson becomes clear. The Christian could not keep their eyes on Jesus and their circumstance at the same time.

Remember God’s love is everlasting and far reaching. It will touch your soul and lift your spirit. God has given each person a gift and it is up to that person to use their gift to show God’s love to His people.

“Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal. I Corinthians 13:1

No matter what gift I have, it could be the gift of prophecy and understand all mysteries and all knowledge and though I have all faith so that I could remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. And, though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and thought I give my body to be burned, but have not love, it profits me nothing.