Tips to keep your kids safe on their way back to school

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Everyone is focused on school supplies and clothes but safety officials want parents to not forget to make safety a top priority on your back to school checklist.

When you are shopping for a backpack for your children this year, resist the temptation to get a personalized one featuring their name. The bedazzled bag with their favorite cartoon character may look great, but it is could prove dangerous.

“We found it is not a good thing to do, Dickey Harrison who has worked and taught criminal justice for more than 20 years after serving in the military, stated. “Personalized backpacks may be cute,” but he warns parents it can potentially provide predators with too much info.

Harrison, Remington College criminal justice professor, spoke with the North Dallas Gazette by phone to offer several tips on how parents can keep their children safe this school year.

“Teach children to recognize and obey traffic rules and signs as they walk to school,” Harrison said. He suggests an adult should walk with the children the first couple of days and use this is an opportunity to point out landmarks and places they should run to in the event of danger.

Getting to know the crossing guard is a pivotal relationship to build when they meet the children and their parents, it is not uncommon for them to keep an eye out. It gives the child a trusted adult to reach out to if necessary.

There is always strength in numbers, so it is recommended children walk with siblings or friends whenever it is possible. Strangers are less likely to approach a group of kids. If a stranger attempts to approach them, report it to a responsible adult as soon as possible.

“People tend to think they live in safe neighborhoods, especially in the suburbs,” Harrison said. But in fact, criminals have a tendency to come to the area because they know parents have their guards down. Harrison stated these incidents are often crimes of opportunity.

Harrison also suggests parents stress the importance of the kids coming straight home because parents need to be aware of where the children are expected to be and when they should arrive.

His advice was not only about what the children should do, but he has a request for parents.

“If you as a parent see something, you should say something. People have a habit of saying it is not my business. If you suspect criminal activity or see someone in danger, report that to authorities,” he added.