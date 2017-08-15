Dallas ISD Trustee Foreman: Let’s keep this momentum rolling!

By Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman, District 6

Welcome back, District 6! The new school year is here starting Monday, August 28, and as always, it is an exciting time filled with anticipation and promise. As with any new beginning, the 2017-2018 school year offers a chance to reset and renew as we continue our efforts to do what’s best for children.

This year is particularly exciting for me because of all the great accomplishments District 6 experienced last year. As a matter of fact, every school in District 6 met the state performance standards as measured by the Texas Education Agency. This is quite a feat, and it is a powerful show of what can be accomplished when schools and community dig deep and stand together to bring opportunities to students to help them succeed.

This also demonstrates the caliber of teachers and principals we have in District 6. Their hard work, persistence and belief in our children is a formula for success. I am grateful to each of them.

District 6 schools are:

Elementary Schools o Birdie Alexander o Jimmie Tyler Brashear o John W. Carpenter o Elementary DAEP–Dallas o Barbara Jordan o Umphrey Lee o Thomas L. Marsalis o Ronald E. McNair o Maria Moreno o Clinton P. Russell o Leslie A. Stemmons o T.G. Terry o Robert L. Thornton o Thomas Tolbert o Adelle Turner o Mark Twain o Daniel Webster o Martin Weiss Middle School o William H. Atwell o T.W. Browne o Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. o STEAM at D.A. Hulcy o Barbara Manns o Boude Storey High Schools o Alternative Placement Center at Village Fair o David W. Carter o Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy o Justin F. Kimball o John Leslie Patton Jr. Academic Center

I am also honored to serve the great people of District 6, and I encourage each of you to join me as we advocate for children. What we accomplish today could make a huge difference in the life of our students. Please don’t think that you have nothing to give. Your time, energy, or expertise can carry more weight than you might ever imagine.

Thank you for your support, and let’s keep the momentum rolling and make it the best school year ever!

Other news in District 6

New District 6 principals:

I’d like to welcome our new principals in District 6: Jonathan Smith moves to David W. Carter High School (from T.W. Browne Middle School); Christofor Stephens will be at the helm at R.L. Thornton Elementary School; Gayle Smith is returning to Gilliam Collegiate Academy; Lakisha Thomas will lead T.W. Browne Middle School; and Lakisha Merritt will serve at Martin Weiss Elementary. I look forward to working with you.

Back-to-School Info:

The district Back-to-School Hotline will be available to parents who have questions during the first week of school. The number to call is 972.925.5437. If you have questions before then, please check with your child’s school or call the parent hotline at 972.925.5555.

Back to school information is also available on the district’s website. Visit: www.dallasisd.org.

Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame:

In case you haven’t heard, Dallas ISD is launching the Athletic Hall of Fame to honor the many great athletes who have made significant contributions to the district’s storied high school athletic program. If you know of an athlete who should be included in the inaugural class, please take time to nominate her/him for one of three categories: Past Dallas ISD Student Athlete; Former Dallas ISD Coach; and Contributors. For more information and to nominate, visit www.dallasisd.org/athletichalloffame.