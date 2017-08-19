Dick Gregory, comedian and civil rights activist, dead at 84

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Dick Gregory, died at the age of 84 after a brief undisclosed illness. Gregory made his mark initially as a comedian, but his long storied career included being a voice of civil rights when others felt we had arrived. Born in 1932, his full name was Richard Claxton “Dick” Gregory, author, social critic, entrepreneur and healthy living proponent are just a few of the titles he wore in his lifetime.

His son Christian Gregory, via Facebook on Thursday confirmed his father was in the hospital but was believed to be on the path to recovery. Various news reports on Saturday evening have indicated he has passed away this evening.

Late Saturday evening via the same Facebook page Christian posted the following message:

“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days – Christian Gregory.”

His comic career started while in the Army and after years of performing in primarily black nightclubs, he was discovered by Hugh Hefner who offered him a chance to perform at the Playboy Clubs around the country. He ran and lost in the Chicago mayor’s race in 1967 and was a write in candidate for president in 1968.

Gregory was no stranger to Dallas visiting several times, in recent years specifically to support, the Celebrity Bowl-A-Thon founded by long-timer journalist Cheryl Smith. The event is the major fundraiser annually for the Don’t Believe the Hype Foundation. The monies are used to fund and operate programs and promote activities for youth, with a special emphasis on scholarships, life skills education and college preparation.

“He was honest, truthful, unflinching, unapologetically Black,” Roland Martin via Twitter while announcing his show on Monday would be devoted to the legacy of Dick Gregory.

Rev. Jesse Jackson shared via Twitter, “He taught us how to laugh. He taught us how to fight.He taught us how to live. Dick Gregory was committed to justice. I miss him already.”

Gregory married his bride Lillian in 1959 and together they had 11 children. Gregory is survived by his wife and children Ayanna, Yohance, Stephanie, Miss, Christian, Michele, Pamela, Paula, Lynne and Gregory.