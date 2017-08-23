FREE Screening Tickets for Crown Heights

North Dallas Gazette readers can receive free passes to see Crown Heights before it opens on Sept. 1. IFC Films, Amazon Studios and North Dallas Gazette are partnering to host a free screening on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas. The film tells the true story of Colin Warner who was wrongfully convicted of murder, and how his best friend Carl King devoted his life to proving Colin’s innocence. Visit our Facebook or Instagram pages to register to find out how to receive a free pass.

The film tells the true story of Colin Warner who was wrongfully convicted of murder, and how his best friend Carl King devoted his life to proving Colin’s innocence. Visit our Facebook or Instagram pages to register to find out how to receive a free pass.

Crown Heights tells the story of how in the spring of 1980, a teenager is gunned down in the streets of Flatbush, Brooklyn. The police pressure a child witness to identify a suspect. As a result, Colin Warner, an 18-year-old kid from nearby Crown Heights, is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Colin’s childhood friend Carl ‘KC’ King devotes his life to fighting for Colin’s freedom. He works on appeals, takes loans for lawyer fees and becomes a legal courier to learn the court system. This incredible true story is based on the acclaimed This American Life piece and adapted by writer/director Matt Ruskin, with Lakeith Stanfield playing Colin Warner and Nnamdi Asomugha as Carl King.

Watch the riveting trailer and you will soon realize, our headlines today is just a sad case of history repeating itself.

To receive a free pass to admit two to the screening coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Dallas Angelika Film Center, visit our Facebook and Instagram profiles. A pass does not guarantee admission, it is first come first served. The pass will be emailed to everyone who completes the request process.