Dr. Freddie Haynes appointed to Dallas task force on removing Confederate monuments

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings has announced via Facebook, the members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Confederate Monuments. The group will be chaired by Frances Waters., J.D., of FCW Strategic Consulting and a former United Methodist pastor and church strategist. Ken Luce, of LDWWgroup is listed as the Communication Advisor and Jennifer Scripps will serve as the city staff liaison for the task force.
The first public meeting is scheduled for one week on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Dallas City Council chambers. It will be recorded and broadcast in the same manner as the other public meetings.
Task force Committee Members
Dr. Frederick Haynes, Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church was appointed to serve on the committee, who made news this week calling for a boycott of the NFL because of the fact Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. He appears to be blackballed by the league because of he kneeled in protest during the national anthem.
The task force list appears to include members of the business community, representatives from the historical community as well as art. Other members include:
- Buddy Apple, Attorney and Preservationist
- Jesse Hornbuckle, Photographer and Business owner
- Marilyn Mayse, Attorney
- Rene Martinez, Education Consultant
- Norma Minnis, Mortgage Broker
- Sara Mokuria, Associate Director for Leadership Initiatives, the University of Texas at Dallas
- Coy Murchison, Health Care Administration Professional
- Maggie Murchison, Executive Committee, The University of Texas Chancellor’s Council
- Dr. Glynn Newman, Professor, Eastfield College
- Terrance Perkins, executive Director, passage of Youth, Inc. and Pastor
- Coy Poitier, Dallas County Historical Commission
- Joli Robinson, Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation
- Arman Rupani, Managing Partner, Rupani & Matthew Group LLC
- Larry Schoenbrun, Attorney, Gardere Wyne Sewell LLP
- Dr. Ervin Seamster, Jr., President, Southwestern Christian College and Pastor
- Jo Trizila, President & CEO, TrizCom Public Relations
- Bravo Walker, Sculptor
- Bryce Weigand, Architect, Weigand Art & Architecture
