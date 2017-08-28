Texas Press Association supports Rep. Johnson’s call to reinstate minority newspaper grants

AUSTIN – On Aug. 9, Representative Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) sent a letter to Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Charles Smith regarding the Commission’s decision to eliminate the Texas Publishers Association (TPA) outreach campaign that provided funding in the amount of $100,000 to several minority newspapers to publish information regarding enrollment in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

The campaign has been eliminated despite it being a very minor portion of the massive $80 billion HHSC biennial budget. Representative Johnson stated the following, arguing against the funding cut and urging HHSC to reinstate the program.

“There is still a high demand for minority press, and such outlets have proven to be far more effective than mainstream press and digital advertising at promoting positive health behaviors by printing health information that is greatly valued by readers,” stated Representative Johnson.

The North Dallas Gazette, a member of the Texas Publishers Association, previously published Re. Johnson questions Texas Health and Human Serivces decision to eliminate funding for Black Press on Aug. 10. Visit here to read the article.

“Texas has consistently held the nation’s second worst rate of uninsured children. This ad campaign reaches our state’s most eligible communities, including those in my district. Children across Texas have health insurance because their parents read these paper.”

“The funding provided through the campaign directly affects my youngest constituents. Continued funding for the campaign should be seen as imperative to ensuring equitable coverage for Texas’ uninsured children,” Johnson added.

Soon after Representative Johnson sent his letter, The Texas Press Association also sent a letter to Executive Commissioner Charles Smith, stating their support for Representative Johnson and his call to restore $100,000 in funding to advertise CHIP in minority newspapers.

The Texas Press Association stated in their letter: “Minority newspapers are an extremely effective and cost-efficient medium for disseminating vital information to families eligible for CHIP coverage. Advertising CHIP in these publications is a frugal way to spread the word to those most desperately in need of coverage.”

“We agree with Rep. Johnson that $100,000 is a miniscule amount in HHSC’s overall $80 billion biennial budget. We suggest that other savings be found that would be less harmful to the children of Texas.”

Representative Johnson stated the following, appreciative of the Texas Press Association’s support for restoring funding for the minority outreach campaign:

“The Texas Press Association is absolutely right in stating that the $100,000 is a miniscule portion of HHSC’s budget and that there must be an alternative area to pull from to allow the program to continue. Minority communities rely on their local newspapers for critical health information. My constituents are directly impacted by the decision to cut the program’s funding,” stated Representative Johnson.

Executive Commissioner Smith has yet to respond to either of the two letters.