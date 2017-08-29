A Way Forward for Black contractors in Dallas

By Dr. J. Ester Davis, NDG Special Contributor

One of the things that people are talking about is the Regional Black Contractors Association (RBCA).

In addition, one of the things that people are tweeting about is the RBCA’s bold and beautiful Board of Directors, measuring their determination, growth and partnering every step of the way. From an inside look, the RBCA has clenched trust, fame, and respectability, with leading global corporations in tow. On board from infancy was a mentoring icon. H.J. Russell Construction is one of the largest black owned and most recognizable construction companies in America. H. J. Russell was a key player in building several renown structures including the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. What makes these projects even more meaningful is that H. J. Russell employed black contractors to complete the mission.

The RBCA started with a dream, momentum and a strategic location, a truly intuitive move to an address on Martin Luther King Blvd., so the world would be fully aware of ‘who we are.’ In NDG’s recent cover story Black contractors addressed their concerns regarding contracting opportunities with Dallas ISD.

The RBCA board consist of a dedicated team of “Dallas makers” with a set goal to decrease crime, wipe out the high unemployment rate and stabilize the community. Being cognizant of the high percentage of black men incarcerated in the greatest nation on earth, most important on the radar was a way to put ex-offenders to work beyond a pilot program.

Once in a lifetime, you will possibly witness a mecca construction makeover of a major United States city. It is affectionately called many things. A historic opportunity, turning challenges into opportunities, keeping pace with the rapidly changing business climate, setting industry benchmarks, an era where you can literally ‘bring your dreams.’ But at the top-of-the list is coalition building with college interns on deck. Without inclusion and fair play there is definitely chaos personified.

Let’s briefly share some of the coalition building. For the first time in history RBCA black engineers, and EJES, Inc., are building a freeway. Webber Construction, a strong supporter, and member, wholeheartedly joins the RBCA in their quest to hire black contractors and ex-offenders on the upcoming S.M. Wright US175 Freeway. Webber Construction has provided scholarships for youth in South Dallas and has set a high standard with other essential community programs. An alliance now co-exists with the black community and prime contractor through a Texas Live and Texas Ranger partnership on the new stadium.

Gerald Alley, principal with Con Real, a general contractor is honorably mentioned by the RBCA. Alley has personally raised the bar and the ability to hire, i.e., hauling, demolition and janitorial. Con Real has demonstrated the commitment of a higher calling and more general contractors will certainly start to emulate his style. To round out the coalition building by the RBCA, we mention Dallas ISD, where the previously incarcerated is already at work on construction sites, State Fair of Texas, Fort Worth SubCounty Courthouse and the massive International Inland Port, which is a story all by itself.

The RBCA has another side, that of giving back to the communities they work in. Their brand is part of the X-Offender Program in South Dallas partnering with the Community Development Project. Ask about individuals with felonies and the RBCA have answers to make you smile. This year they hosted the 14th Annual CLASSIC Golf Tournament. The home repair for senior citizens and disabled veterans is a high profile community act, especially for inner city residents. And with seniors living longer in their own homes, this act of kindness is near genius, because it is a pure promotion of RBCA’s image in addition to increasing public interest.

Follow the moves of the RBCA online (www.regional-bca.org) or drop by for a good cup of coffee.

Regional Black Contractors Association, can be reached at 2627 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., in Dallas or by phone at 214-565-8946.