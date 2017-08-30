Labor Day weekend offers options for Dallas residents

By Joe Farkus, NDG Contributing Writer

With summer coming to a close, Labor Day weekend will feature a variety of different events for Dallas residents this year.

Dallas’ first annual Riverfront Jazz Festival is probably the best entertainment value and star studded event of the holiday weekend. It starts this Friday, Sept. 1 and lasts through Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day at the Texas Horse Park at 811 Pemberton Hill Road in Dallas. The festival will feature more than 30 live music acts in genres ranging from jazz, R&B, soul, and blues to neo-soul on two main stages. The event is sponsored by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) with pre-sale tickets currently on sale for $50, general admission tickets available at the door for $60, $125 for VIP seating, and $135 for a comprehensive weekend pass allows you to see as many of the 35+ performers as you schedule and preferences permit.

The Dallas County Democratic Party is hosting their annual Labor Day Picnic again this year at its traditionally held location – 4930 Military Pkwy in Dallas from Noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. While the Party will provide chicken and iced tea, participants are being asked to bring their favorite side dish or dessert potluck-style. The event will feature Democratic candidates, elected officials, and clubs and is sponsored by a variety of Democratic political figures including State Sen. Royce West and Congresswoman Eddie Bernie Johnson.

This year, the Dallas Arboretum is hosting a Labor Day-themed celebration over the course of three days. From Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Arboretum is offering $2 hot dogs and root beer floats at its Terrace Café. Live music will also be featured including a performance by musician Corey Breedlove between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All events are free with general admission which starts at $10 with kids ages 2 and get in for free.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is also hosting a three-day celebration starting Saturday. In addition to extended summer hours and other exclusive discounts on offer, the museum will have on display daily science demonstrations and activities and as well the limited-time Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed exhibit. Through Labor Day, active and retired U.S. military personnel and first responders will receive free admission plus a $3 off discount for members of their immediate families.