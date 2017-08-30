Hurricane Harvey storm relief aid and resources available in Dallas County

The North Dallas Gazette cover story this week looks at how residents can help the countless families impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and other southern Texas cities. Texas Sen. Royce West’s office shared the following information providing a list of resources victims and those who wish to help can use in this difficult time. This page will be updated as other resources are announced. Anyone with additional confirmed information, please leave a comment or send an email to editor@northdallasgazette.com.
Several churches and organizations are partnering to assist families impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Here are several opportunities for you to support the relief efforts:
PRAY – Pray for the families impacted by Hurricane Harvey as they continue through the recovery efforts.
GIVE – To learn more about ways to give a financial donation to assist families impacted by Hurricane Harvey, visit one of the following sites:
VOLUNTEER
- Faith Formula, 616 West Kiest, Dallas, TX 75224. 214-964-0700. http://bit.ly/2xxs8Rd
- Dallas County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), 15660 N. Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75248. nvoad.org, dallashelpforharvey.net
DONATE
- Faith Formula – 616 West Kiest, Dallas, TX 75224. 214-964-0700. http://www.faithformula.org
- 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; August 30, 31, September 5-7
- 9:00 am – 2:00 p.m. September 2 and 9
- Dallas County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), 15660 N. Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75248, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. https://www.nvoad.org
Items Needed:
- new underwear
- new socks
- new warm-ups for men, women, children and infants
- toiletries/hygiene products
- Flip flops
- Towels / wash clothes
- baby formula and baby wipes, bottles, diapers
- Graco Pack n’ Plays for babies
COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTERS
Dallas Academy
950 Tiffany Way, Dallas, TX 75218
214-324-1481
Accepting the following items until Noon on Thursday to the Trusted World distribution center:
- diapers
- pull-ups
- new underwear and socks (all sizes)
- new games and toys
- New warm-ups for men, women, children and infants
- Non-Perishable food items
- Bottled water
- Toiletries
- Feminine hygiene products
- Baby diapers, wipes, and formula
Accepting the pet supplies until Friday to be delivered to the SPCA to help the animals in temporary shelters in Dallas:
- dog and cat food
- cat litter
- litter boxes
- towels
- blankets
- large wire crates
- toys
- treats
- pet beds
Faith Formula
616 West Kiest, Dallas, TX 75224
214-964-0700
Resources: Clothing, Referral Services
Harmony Community Development Corporation
6969 Pastor Bailey, Dallas, TX 75237
214-467-6712
Resources: Food Pantry, Counseling, Referral Services
MLK Center
2922 MLK Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75215
214-670-8418
Resources: Referral Services
Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center – Dallas City Councilman Casey Thomas announced the site will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 to accept donations.
5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232
Turnaround Agenda
7125 S. Polk St, Dallas, TX 75232
972-228-0872
Resources: Food Pantry, Counseling, Clothing, Referral Services
2-1-1 TEXAS
877-541-7905; Option 5 www.211texas.org/
If you need help finding shelter, food or even disaster services, dial 2-1-1. Here are just some of the things 2-1-1 can help you with:
- Shelter Locations
- Evacuation Information
- Donation Information
- Food and Water
- Disaster Services for Animals
- Federal Disaster Assistance
- Damage Reporting
- Volunteer Opportunities
- Questions about SNAP food benefits, Medicaid or TANF
LEGAL RESOURCES
- Legal Aid of North West Texas Disaster Assistance Hotline
- lanwt.org
- 1-855-548-8457
- Texas Law Help
