Hurricane Harvey storm relief aid and resources available in Dallas County

Donations collected at Dallas Academy for the families impacted by Hurricane Harvey (Courtesy photo)

The North Dallas Gazette cover story this week looks at how residents can help the countless families impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and other southern Texas cities. Texas Sen. Royce West’s office shared the following information providing a list of resources victims and those who wish to help can use in this difficult time. This page will be updated as other resources are announced. Anyone with additional confirmed information, please leave a comment or send an email to editor@northdallasgazette.com.

Several churches and organizations are partnering to assist families impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Here are several opportunities for you to support the relief efforts:

PRAY – Pray for the families impacted by Hurricane Harvey as they continue through the recovery efforts.

GIVE – To learn more about ways to give a financial donation to assist families impacted by Hurricane Harvey, visit one of the following sites:

 

VOLUNTEER

 

DONATE

Items Needed:

  • new underwear
  • new socks
  • new warm-ups for men, women, children and infants
  • toiletries/hygiene products
  • Flip flops
  • Towels / wash clothes
  • baby formula and baby wipes, bottles, diapers
  • Graco Pack n’ Plays for babies

 

 

COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTERS 

Dallas Academy 

www.dallas-academy.com 

950 Tiffany Way, Dallas, TX 75218

214-324-1481

Accepting the following items until Noon on Thursday to the Trusted World distribution center:

  • diapers
  • pull-ups
  • new underwear and socks (all sizes)
  • new games and toys
  • New warm-ups for men, women, children and infants
  • Non-Perishable food items
  • Bottled water
  • Toiletries
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Baby diapers, wipes, and formula

Accepting the pet supplies until Friday to be delivered to the SPCA to help the animals in temporary shelters in Dallas:

  • dog and cat food
  • cat litter
  • litter boxes
  • towels
  • blankets
  • large wire crates
  • toys
  • treats
  • pet beds

 

Faith Formula

www.faithformula.org

616 West Kiest, Dallas, TX 75224

214-964-0700

Resources: Clothing, Referral Services

 

Harmony Community Development Corporation

www.harmonycdc.org

6969 Pastor Bailey, Dallas, TX 75237

214-467-6712

Resources: Food Pantry, Counseling, Referral Services

 

MLK Center

www.dallasmlkcenter.com

2922 MLK Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75215

214-670-8418

Resources: Referral Services

 

Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center – Dallas City Councilman Casey Thomas announced the site will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 to accept donations.

5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232

 

Turnaround Agenda

www.turnaroundagenda.org

7125 S. Polk St, Dallas, TX 75232

972-228-0872

Resources: Food Pantry, Counseling, Clothing, Referral Services

 

2-1-1 TEXAS

877-541-7905; Option 5 www.211texas.org/

If you need help finding shelter, food or even disaster services, dial 2-1-1. Here are just some of the things 2-1-1 can help you with:

  • Shelter Locations
  • Evacuation Information
  • Donation Information
  • Food and Water
  • Disaster Services for Animals
  • Federal Disaster Assistance
  • Damage Reporting
  • Volunteer Opportunities
  • Questions about SNAP food benefits, Medicaid or TANF

 

LEGAL RESOURCES

