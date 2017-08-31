Win FREE tickets to State Fair Classic

As we say hello to Septemeber this week, football begins to take center stage.

The North Dallas Gazette will begin providing coverage of the Dallas Cowboys in our next edition with weekly reports from Dwain Price. So, while that is new, it is also time to kick off an annual NDG tradition, an annual ticket giveaway for the State Fair Classic featuring Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State University. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Cotton Bowl.

Since the 1980s, Grambling State Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers have traveled to Dallas during the State Fair to go head-to-head on the grass of the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium. The Southwest Airlines State Fair Classic is filled with great football for four quarters and a stunning battle of the bands during halftime. For the last several years, NDG readers have had a chance to win free tickets to the game.

Keep your eye on North Dallas Gazette’s Facebook and Instagram profiles for details on how you can enter to win tickets to the annual fall football classic featuring Grambling vs. Prairie View.