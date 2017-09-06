Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist: Dallas Sleeps Because It’s Good for Business

Straight Talk with Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist

In recent weeks there has been a lot going on in Dallas, regarding the Confederate monument removal. The cities response has been of a can do spirit. The reality is its businesses usual. If it’s good for Dallas business we will move to act otherwise it’s not on the business agenda.

Let’s look at some city issues first let’s be honest, the Dallas is about making money. The feelings and concerns of its underclass are irrelevant. If it will sell at the Dallas Citizens Council, or in the business corridors of Dallas, we can sell it elsewhere in Dallas. Whether it’s privatizing Fair Park or removing a statue in a park, if it don’t make no dollars, it don’t make no sense, and I mean cents. Meanwhile, Dallas slept.

The Confederate Monument removal was not on the public radar when myself, researcher Edward Seabasta, and Dr. Michael Phillips called for the community to start a mass action to remove the equestrian statues. In stirring oratory on December 31, 2016, we called for Dallas to act. Three people showed up if we include the two police officers it was five. Meanwhile, Dallas slept.

Meanwhile, Dallas slept as it normally does. In a fitful slumber, it was awakened by other cities such as New Orleans, Baltimore, and Charlottesville. Meanwhile, General Robert E. Lee led a lonely vigil in Lee Park defending the Lee Park from modern day Yankees intent upon freeing African immigrants from getting married in the replica of General Robert E .Lee’s Arlington House. Meanwhile, Dallas slept.

You see in Black Dallas truth be told it’s not on the radar. The statues at Lee Park and at the Pioneer Cemetery were not bothering the folks down south. The people down south were interested in other things, according to Facebook they were interested in fixing potholes. Never mind the potholes are basic maintenance and should be repaired anyway. Meanwhile, Dallas slept.

Dallas black politicians did not put it on their radar to address, while other black city officials across the country took a stand. How do I know? I asked them. It appears if their constituents do not make it a priority, they wouldn’t either. Meanwhile up north, white liberal activists took a stand. Prior to Charlottesville, then after Charlottesville, they were really fired up. The Confederate Monuments would have to go. Meanwhile, Dallas slept.

Charlottesville occurred and then the bandwagon was assembled. We then saw our earnest politicians take a stand. Great speeches, Great suits, Great words! No Action! We got to do something. I know what! Let’s get a committee. A committee that will no doubt conform to current public opinion, a committee we will get behind because we can’t lead from the front. Dallas are you awake!

Alas, Dallas has spoken, all the speeches have been done! All the editorials read, all the television commentaries viewed. Public opinion is what drives business in Dallas! If it’s good for the bottom line, we will put our votes and hearts behind it! Dallas finds itself in the 21St Century. The Dallas City Council has voted 14 to 1 to remove statues from Lee Park, because after all Dallas has awakened, and it’s good for business.

This is Ed Gray and this is straight talk.

(Columnist note: In the 1960”s the Dallas city power brokers decided to desegregate its public schools, water fountains, and neighborhood by reaching an accommodation with the citizens of Dallas and the business community because it was good for business.)