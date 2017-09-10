Dwain Price to cover the Dallas Cowboys for NDG

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Are you ready for some football?

The North Dallas Gazette is delighted to welcome Dwain Price to the team as our Sports Special Contributor – and he for one is ready for some football. Each week, Price will provide insight on the state of the 2017 Dallas Cowboys in their march to the Super Bowl in Atlanta next February.

In his first column for NDG this week, Price provided the latest news at the time on the “will he or won’t he play” waiting game regarding the status Ezekiel Elliott in his fight with NFL league’s decision to suspend him for six games. After spending the afternoon at The Star, the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, a late decision was announced about game one. Then on Friday, a court issued a temporary injunction prohibiting implementation of Elliot’s suspension. Most believe this means he will be able to play the entire season while the matter winds its way through the courts. You can read Price’s column here to find out how Dak Prescott feels going into his second year at the helm of America’s Team.

Price is a native Texan, born and raised in Silsbee before graduating from Texas Lutheran College. He has been blessed to be a sportswriter his entire career which began in 1975. Following an internship with the Beaumont Enterprise in Beaumont, Texas, Price landed his first professional writing job there following college graduation.

He came to Dallas and worked for the Dallas Times Herald for nearly two years until the day Dallas’ other daily newspaper shut down in 1991. From there Price when to work for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Feb. 10, 1992 until May 15, 2017 when the paper laid off several staff members.

“In my career, I’ve covered just about every sport imaginable, including basketball, football, baseball, hockey, soccer, golf, tennis, swimming, softball, and track and field. I also have covered numerous Super Bowls, National Basketball Association Finals, NBA All-Star games, the National Hockey League playoffs, the Major League Baseball playoffs and several college bowl games,” Price shared.

Over the last 27 years, Price has covered the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA for 23 years. The other four years his assignments included the Dallas Cowboys and the sports programs at Baylor University and Texas Tech.

When asked about his favorite interviews over the last four decades, Price referenced the opportunity to interview NBA legends Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Julius “Dr. J” Erving, and Magic Johnson as well as legendary Olympian Wilma Rudolph.

In addition to covering the Dallas Cowboys for NDG, Price is also a writer for the Dallas Mavericks and the co-chair of the Dallas chapter of the Pro Basketball Writers of America.

NDG Staff’s 2017 Dallas Cowboy Predictions

The NDG team has looked into their individual crystal balls and these are our predictions on how the Dallas Cowboys will finish the regular season – with the caveat the prediction is made with the assumption Elliot’s suspension will be blocked by the courts for the full season. A federal judge issued a temporary injunction on Sept. 8 which likely will lead to him playing the full season.

13-3 Dwain Price, NDG Sports Special Contributor

13-3 David Wilfong, NDG Graphic Designer and Contributing Writer

12-4 Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

10-6 Joe Farkus, NDG Contributing Writer