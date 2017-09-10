Sis. Tarpley: God Is Not About YOUR Success

By Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“I tell you the truth, unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds. The man who loves his life will lose it, while the man who hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life” John 12:24-26.

God is all about your death so that HIS success can be realized through you! This is why the Church is having such little impact.

There are too many believers who have not yet died to their old nature so that Christ can live fully through them.

When believers come to the end of themselves they will lose their lives to Him and live through the power of the Holy Spirit and begin to see the reality of a living gospel that impacts lives, workplaces, cities and nations.

“Much of modern Christian enterprise is ‘Ishmael.’ Born NOT of God, but of an inordinate desire to do God’s will in our own way

The one thing our Lord never did,” said Oswald Chambers. The psalmist describes what it means to live in our own strength:

“Unless the LORD builds the house, its builders labor in vain. Unless the LORD watches over the city, the watchmen stand guard in vain.

In vain you rise early and stay up late, toiling for food to eat – for He grants sleep to those He loves” (Psalms 127:1-2.

How does one die so that Christ can be our all and all? It usually takes a crisis of significant proportions for most people to relinquish the control of their lives.

It means we come to the end of ourselves and our striving to control the events in our lives and we finally come to the place where we can say, “Lord, I surrender. Please take full control of my life.”

Have you come to this place with God in your life? Let go and let God make you a success His way.

For help, you can easily say the Lord’s Prayer. Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors. Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil, for Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever, Amen.