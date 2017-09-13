Win tickets to the Plano Balloon Festival!

Up, up and away for the 38th year the InTouch Credit Union Plano Balloon Festival is set to takeoff from Sept. 22 -24 and NDG readers can win tickets to enjoy the fun with free admission. Visit the North Dallas Gazette’s Facebook and Instagram profiles for more info.

The three-day event begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at Oak Point Park, 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, in Plano. This weekend event offers something for everyone; entertainment on the FOX 4 community stage and KLUV main stage, Saturday evening spectacular fireworks show, special kids activities, sky divers, an enormous variety of food to tempt your taste buds, merchandise and handmade products showcased, and of course the incredible hot air balloons. The balloons will launch Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m (weather permitting).

This year it is not all about balloons, they are hosting half marathon, relay, 5K or 1K.

If you are not one of the lucky NDG winners, tickets are only $5 for general admission tickets, with a $1 off for Seniors 65 and Older. Kids 36 inches and under get in free.