North Dallas Gazette’s editor featured in 2017 Who’s Who In Black Dallas

The fourth edition of Who’s Who In Black Dallas will be unveiled at a networking reception and program at the Hyatt Regency Hotel Friday, Sept. 29 beginning at 6 p.m., officials announced today. Who’s Who In Black Dallas will be celebrating the achievements of African Americans in the metropolitan Dallas area. Over 200 people will be highlighted in the publication.

The North Dallas Gazette is pleased to announce Ruth Ferguson, editor of the North Dallas Gazette (NDG) is one of the honorees included in this year’s edition. Initially, a freelance writer, Ferguson transitioned to the editor’s role in the fall of 2007.

“I am honored to be recognized by the selection committee,” Ferguson stated. “Each year it has been amazing to learn more about the contributions of the previous honorees. It is a privilege to be included in the 2017 edition.”

This is the second time a member of the NDG team has been recognized. Previously, NDG’s Publisher Thurman R. Jones was featured for his contributions to the media, political and business community.

Joining the celebration for the fourth edition will be State Senator Royce West, Managing Partner of West and Associates LLP and Effie Dennison, Senior Vice President and Director Community Development and Corporate Social Responsibility for Texas Capital Bank. West penned the Foreword and Dennison wrote the Introduction for the fourth edition.

“Recognizing the achievements of African Americans in Dallas is significant. Sharing my thoughts among those affiliated with Who’s Who In Black Dallas is very heartwarming,” said West.

“I was thrilled to be invited to write the Introduction for the fourth edition of Who’s Who,” said Dennison who has been previously recognized in the Corporate Brass section in Dallas. “I have been an admirer of the many talented people in this city for a long time and am encouraged about recognizing African American contributions.”

“We are excited to be doing the fourth edition of Who’s Who In Black Dallas and are equally excited to have Senator Royce West and Effie Dennison penning the Foreword and Introduction for this edition,” says Carter Womack, Chief Operating Officer of Who’s Who Publishing. “Their respective impact on the African-American community goes hand in hand with the commitment and vision of Who’s Who Publishing.”

Started last year as an added feature is the issuing of three awards – Eddie Bernice Johnson Trailblazer in honor of the long-serving Congresswoman; Comer Cottrell Entrepreneur in honor of the late Hair Care Manufacturing Entrepreneur and Community Impact. State Representative Helen Giddings will receive the Trailblazer, Curtis Ransom, owner of numerous KFC’s franchises will get the Comer Cottrell Entrepreneur Award and John Proctor, chair, Regional Black Contractor Association, advocate for African American business inclusion, the Community Impact Award.

“We wanted to recognize three areas of impact,” said returning Associate Publisher Ken Carter, President, and CEO of Focus Communications, a 37-year-old public relations, public affairs, marketing, and crisis communications company “We strongly believe the recipients of these honors are truly noteworthy and Game Changers,” said Carter.