OCLC hosting 2017 Dallas Bond Election Townhall meeting on Oct. 19

For more information about the upcoming bond election, voters are invited to attend the Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax’s 2017 Bond Townhall hosted by Oak Cliff Leadership Council on Oct. 19 at Oak Garden Church of Christ. The church is located at 4008 S. Polk and the event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with registration and seating slated for 5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Broadnax plans to discuss the 2017 Bond Election and the potential impact on the Southern Dallas and Oak Cliff communities. This is an opportunity for citizens to ask questions about the proposals on the ballot. The bond election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

To learn more about the proposals on the ballot, read a guest editorial published earlier here.

The OCLC is a leadership and advocacy group for policy/local issues which impact the Oak Cliff community. Former Dallas City Councilmember Carolyn King Arnold serves as President.

Summary of Dallas Bond Proposals

Prop. 1

$533,981,000 for Streets and Transportation

Prop. 2

$261,807,000 for Parks and Recreation

Prop. 3

$50,000,000 for Fair Park

Prop. 4

$48,750,000 for Flood and Storm Drainage Protection

Prop. 5

$15,890,000 for Library Facilities

Prop. 6

$14,325,000 for Cultural and Performing Arts

Prop. 7

$32,081,000 for Public Safety Facilities

Prop. 8

$18,157,000 for City Facilities

Prop. 9

$55,400,000 for Economic Development

Prop. 10

$20,000,000 for Homeless Facility