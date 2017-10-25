Billion Dollar City of Dallas Bond Program Up For Vote

By Nicole James Scott, NDG Contributing Writer

In less than two weeks the citizens of Dallas will have the opportunity to vote on a $1.05 billion bond program. It has been a long time in the making, but after a 13-2 vote, last June and input from citizens, the Goliath of a project will finally be decided upon by voters.

The bond program consists of ten different propositions varying from new streets and traffic signals to the renovation of public facilities such as libraries and parks and recreation centers and economic development. Each of the ten propositions will be voted on separately, which means there is a chance some may pass and some may not.

Below is the list of propositions that will be voted on and the funds that have been allocated:

Proposition A – Streets and Transportation $533.981 million includes the cost upgrading the traffic signal system, updating alleys, repairing bridges and more.

Proposition B – Parks and Recreations $261.807 million for funding for three parks downtown, purchasing land for future parks in other areas, trail enhancements, a new skate park, continuation of aquatics master plan or the beginning of Phase 1 at eight of the parks and recreation centers and wide range of enhancements at the facilities.

Proposition C – Fair Park $50 million request includes $2 million for the African American Museum to address repairs; more than $14 million for cleaning, restoring and repairing the Hall of State and $4.3 for Music Hall upgrades.

Proposition D – Flood Protection & Storm Drainage $48.75 million projects include nearly $3 million to address erosion control issues at Coombs Creek which runs from Hampton to Davis; $5.6 million for flood management at Vinemont Channel, along with a list of smaller projects throughout the city.

Proposition E – Library Facilities $15.589 million is split almost evenly between the building of two new libraries. One located in the Vickery Meadow area at 8255 Park Lane and replacing the Forest Green Branch Library with a new one at 3728 High Vista Dr. The remaining $99,000 requested is for roof and plumbing repairs at the Central Library.

Proposition F – Cultural & Performing Arts Facilities $14.325 million is sought for improvements at the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, the South Dallas Cultural Center, Dallas Museum of Art, Kalita Humphreys Theater, the Meyerson Symphony Center and others. The facilities are seeking to bring the restrooms in compliance with ADA, roof, electrical repairs and more.

Proposition G – Public Safety Facilities $32.081 million is for needed repairs at various fire and police stations throughout the city.

Proposition H – City Facilities $18.157 million will cover $7 million in repairs at City Hall, the West Dallas Multipurpose Center is seeking $2 million to expand 8,000 square feet of office space for a Community Court among other projects.

Proposition I – Economic Development $55.4 million did not provide specific projects but varying dollar amounts is set aside for each district. The request description for each states, “Funding to facilitate the revitalization of commercial corridors, transit oriented development, mixed income housing, mixed use development and neighborhood revitalization.” The amounts for the individual districts range between $500,000 for District 2 to $10 million each for Districts 4 and 7.

Proposition J – Homeless Assistance Facilities $20 million

Council Member Casey Thomas II of District 3 says he is very pleased with the bond program, although he would have liked to have seen more money allocated for economic development and housing.

“I believe this package will positively benefit my District because there are projects that we can get done with bond funds that we don’t have enough money in the city budget to address”, Thomas said.

If the bond program passes it will take an estimated five years to complete. All ten propositions can pass without raising the property tax rate. In the event of a victory, project construction will commence within the first year, beginning with the repairing of streets.

With such an expansive initiative and large budget it is certain in addition to making much needed infrastructural improvements throughout the city this could also open the door for minority contractors.

“I do believe the bond program will provide an opportunity for African American contractors. The city staff has already established a Diversity Task Force as it relates to the bond program and they have begun to talk about the opportunities that will be available if and when the bond passes,” Thomas shared.

Early voting for the bond program is underway through Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7. For more information about the bond and each of the propositions visit www.dallascityhall.com.