Is photographer exploiting Eddie Murphy’s daughters with modeling photos?

I remember Chris Rock’s joke, that the father of baby girls have one goal: keeping her off the stripper pole! Apparently he should have warned his colleague Eddie Murphy to steer them away from modeling.
The internet is a buzz over the photos of Murphy’s daughters Bria, 24, and sister Shayne, 19, after their photos showed up on Instagram courtesy of Los Angeles photographer Dimitri Ray (a.k.a. iamEpic).
So yes, their mother Nicole Mitchell is a beautiful former model. Yes, they are grown and legal (barely), but when I look at Ray’s Instagram page and see his comments on a screenshot of the nearly nude Shayne’s photo as shown on E! News, I really question his motives.
Perhaps I should simply applaud his skills as an “entrepreneur”, but the hashtags #blessed #godisgood really do not seem appropriate. There was a time when families warned their aspiring model daughters about guys like this. Today he has over 10,000 Instagram fans and if these girls have agents, their phone is ringing off the hook.
Progress Black America? What do you think?
Comments
Riley says
I remember a shoot with this guy.
lindsay m martin says
Why would the author of this post say he questions the motives of the photographer that takes pictures of these girls #blessed hashtag God is good why can’t that be a good thing why does it always got to be looked down upon obviously the author never stopped to think maybe he’s saying he’s blessed because he’s not where he was before maybe he’s you know never got all this attention before I think the photographer did a wonderful job the girls did beautiful and I know for a fact that his intentions were nothing but good like you said he has 10,000 followers now there’s a reason for that