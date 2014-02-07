Is photographer exploiting Eddie Murphy’s daughters with modeling photos?

I remember Chris Rock’s joke, that the father of baby girls have one goal: keeping her off the stripper pole! Apparently he should have warned his colleague Eddie Murphy to steer them away from modeling.

The internet is a buzz over the photos of Murphy’s daughters Bria, 24, and sister Shayne, 19, after their photos showed up on Instagram courtesy of Los Angeles photographer Dimitri Ray (a.k.a. iamEpic).

So yes, their mother Nicole Mitchell is a beautiful former model. Yes, they are grown and legal (barely), but when I look at Ray’s Instagram page and see his comments on a screenshot of the nearly nude Shayne’s photo as shown on E! News, I really question his motives.

Perhaps I should simply applaud his skills as an “entrepreneur”, but the hashtags #blessed #godisgood really do not seem appropriate. There was a time when families warned their aspiring model daughters about guys like this. Today he has over 10,000 Instagram fans and if these girls have agents, their phone is ringing off the hook.

Progress Black America? What do you think?