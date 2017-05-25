Carrollton mayor run-off candidates present their case at forum

By Nolan Adams, NDG Special Contributor
Carrollton’s recent election was rocky for the Metrocrest Democrats, a local Democratic political action committee. The organization’s endorsee for place six, Young Sung, was elected. Their progressive pick for school board, Candace Valenzuela, was elected in lieu of the Tea Party’s candidate. Their mayoral endorsee, Michelle Beckley, was unsuccessful. The next mayor will be determined by the upcoming run-off election between Steve Babick and Kevin Falconer. Both candidates have a history of voting Republican and have served on the city council. The Metrocrest Democrats invited them to their forum on May 22.
Candidate Introductions
Before questions began, the candidates introduced themselves. Kevin Falconer addressed the Democrats first. After discussing his family and his experience living in Carrollton, Falconer ended the introduction with a history of his public service in Carrollton
“I served my city for over 20 years. I was really happy to do that, and I hope I can serve you as mayor,” Falconer said. As a registered architect armed with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Falconer as a city councilman focused on the development and beautification of the city.
Babick, a three-year veteran of they city council, opted to run for mayor instead of completing his term on council. Babick’s history in Carrollton government began with his involvement in a local neighborhood association, where he served as treasurer, and then president before being recruited to run for city council and now mayor.
“My name is Steve Babick, and I am also a public servant. I’ve actually just finished my term as a city council member.” Babick motioned to Young Sung, Carrollton’s first Korean council member and said, “I am pleased to have turned my seat over to Young Sung.”
Racial Profiling/SB4
Candidates were then asked how they would address what has been characterized as the Carrollton Police Department’s documented practice of racial profiling Hispanic men, especially in light of the passage of Senate Bill 4 (SB4) which prohibits Texas cities and counties from passing laws preventing the police from questioning individuals about their immigration status. The law signed by Governor Greg Abbott last week now faces a lawsuit filed by El Paso County this week.
Babick acknowledged his endorsements from the police and fire ranks but did not directly address racial profiling, or SB4. Falconer replied, “On the SB4, well, first of all, I think we’re going to have to sort out what that even is going to mean to us in regards to racial profiling.”
Participation with ICE – 287(g)
For months now, Carrollton’s Tea Party members and local Democrats alike have attended council meetings, going toe-to-toe over the city’s agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E). The agreement, formally known as the 287(g), has been called a “force-multiplier” by researchers. The ACLU has warned Carrollton against continuing the agreement. Despite the evidence against the 287(g), candidates have avoided taking a stance, fearing it will polarize voters.
Falconer began his response with a brief explanation of the agreement. “When someone is arrested, those jailers can run that against the I.C.E. detainee database. If it connects, I.C.E. is contacted. We let them make a determination on that.” Falconer, unprompted, noted Carrollton never participated in the task force model. “(The current agreement) has been in place for nine years. Quite frankly, back then, it seemed to work fairly well.”
He promised to release the program data to the public, citing a need for transparency.
“One thing that is certain: we have to have a work session,” Babick shared. His position on the agreement has changed during the election when he previously indicated support for 287(g), now he is open to discussing the agreement in a council work session to determine if the agreement should be discontinued. “I will have that take place almost immediately after getting on council,” he continued.
Small Business Friendly
The candidates were asked how will they address the perception Carrollton is not small business friendly. Falconer proposed a city-operated concierge service for small-business owners, and to help open the door for communication between the city and small business owners.
“We need, as a city, to do a much better job communicating with businesses,” Falconer stated.
Babick began his reply, “As a small business owner, I know firsthand some of the issues. As a city, we are not necessarily the most friendly area to grow a business.” He went on to criticize the city’s sign code and the difficulties in obtaining city permits.
North/South Economic and Racial Divide
Carrollton’s east-west railroad tracks act as a noticeable racial and economic divide. Whites and the wealthy tend to live north of the tracks. Diversity exists south of the tracks, where the homes are older and the incomes range from low to moderate. Mary Claire, the president of the Metrocrest Democrats’, addressed this issue by asking the candidates, “What programs did you initiate to address and advance the infrastructure and quality of life in the older parts of Carrollton?”
Babick referred to his experience working on a previous bond election. The bond was “focused on not only our amenities but also streets and roadways.” The repairs began in the north before the predominantly-Hispanic south received repairs.
“We created a single-family rehab incentive, that helps with anyone who wants to improve their property,” Falconer spoke about his work with the redevelopment subcommittee. However, the home must be up to code before the homeowner is eligible for assistance.
Comments
Liz says
To anyone who reads this article, Falconer is proudly endorsed by the Tea Party and Empower Texans. One of Falconers closet friends and supporters is the Kenny Marchant family.
This article has an agenda and it does NOT include what is best for minorities, our community or our families.
I have lived in Carrollton for 46 years and I am of Mexican decent. This article is not truthful.
I have zero clue what the North Dallas Gazzette is thinking but whatever you were thinking, it wasn’t with minorities best interest at hand.
DeWayne Tallmon says
If you have any questions about Kevin W. Falconer, I would encourage you to reach out to him directly and he would be more than happy to speak with you. You can find his contact information on Facebook or his website.
Kevin Falconer brings a wealth of city experience as well as retail and restaurant experience that will help Carrollton to continue to become the prime place to live, work, and play. His knowledge and experience is why he is endorsed by the current Mayor, Matthew Marchant, and several members of the current city council.
Lisa Sutter says
Both former Mayors, former and current council members are supporting Steve Babick for Mayor.
Both my husband and me as Council members have served and known both Kevin and Steve for years. Steve by far exceeds Kevin in his broad business acumen, small business and large business experience with a strong Finance background. Steve’s strength is his vision for all the citizens, he will not put burdensome and costly ordinances on its citizens, he will always look out for all businesses and what they need to succeed and will not ordinance them to death unlike his opponent that put in place many of the costly ordinances that have hurt businesses and over governed its citizens. Last Steve has not changed his view in 287g and has always supported transparency on Council. Please consider voting for him.
James Felber says
I would like to address an issue that I am extremely worried about. That is partisan politics and PAC money trying to influence local non partisan elections. The Democrats and the TEA party needs to stay out of local races. Texas local races are non partisan for a reason, you can’t have a city divided along political lines as doing so will lead to corruption and cronyism and the city will become divided and not united. Last of all be careful for what you wish for. The North/South economic divide you are speaking of is disappearing. The next thing you will be complaining about is gentrification and no affordable housing in South Carrollton.
Nolan Adams says
Liz, I am the writer of this article.
I’d like to hear what you think is best for minority families in Carrollton. If you are interested, I would like to interview you and discuss plans to address the issues experienced by the city’s minority population. Maintaining an open heart, an open mind, and an open door, is essential in the fight to end discrimination. Although I have discussed these with topics at length with members of my community, which is predominantly Hispanic and Latino, but I will never know being a person of color feels like.
On Falconer’s endorsement:
Both Mayor Marchant and the Tea Party have endorsed Kevin Falconer, yes.
I wouldn’t consider him to be “proud” of those endorsements. For example, none of his campaign signs advertise those endorsements. To the best of my knowledge, he has never mentioned the endorsement during any forums. I also spoke with an ex-councilmen and a campaign volunteer about the endorsement, and they all said that Falconer did not ask for the endorsement.
Can you provide me with any evidence otherwise?
Nolan Adams says
James, you are not alone in your concern. PACs and big-business have squeezed their way into local politics in an effort to promote their own success. At some point soon, we will likely see our legislators promote the dissolution of non-partisan boundary.
This sort of influence can also result in nepotism. Someone once told me that North Texas politics is akin to the politics in “Game of Thrones” — heavy-hitting families pass down the power to their successors. This is certainly the case in Carrollton. Since Matthew Marchant was in high school, his father, State Representative Kenny Marchant, had already laid out his career for him.
According to one of my lobbyist connections, as well as a classmate of Matthew Marchant’s, Matthew was to fill his father’s seat on city council, then move up to Mayor, and then take over his father’s position as a congressman. Kenny was to give up his seat in 2018 so Matthew could run, but (according to my lobbyist connection) “He wasn’t done having fun”.
Nearly all of the seats on Carrollton’s advisories, boards, commissions, and council have been appointed by a Marchant, or connected to a Marchant. We need Federal intervention.
James McConnell says
I would be in full agreement with Liz. The article seems to contain a lot of biased political agenda that has consumed the Northward growth since the late 70s.
Back then, I was a senior at RL Turner, most of the Dallas Cowboys lives in Country Place, and Newman Smith was just completed. We played baseball behind Kroger in Fyke and Josey, We knew the policemen and women like Ringo, Stout, Fox and Bovis , and we respected them like they respected us. Ward Steenson was the mayor and Crime just did not exist. His son was one of my best friends, and his wife Joe treated all of us like sons.
I watched the fashionable North Dallas Bachman area crumble. Soon, Farmers Branch followed. We starting seeing what was coming when Officer Tribble was gunned down for no reason.
Now, we see people demanding more change, the same change that led to the demise of North Dallas and Farmers Branch. These people seem to want change based on a utopian dream that holds no future consequence. They “Use” the city for gain and step on the old residence who actually built the city.
Dallas started with Laura Miller, and we now see the consequence.
The North Dallas Gazette does not tell the whole story. So much is missing.
Logic prevails, if the “Blue” change is so good, why is crime so high now?
Stand your ground Carrollton.
Kyle Mills says
I dont see any biased report. Thanks for en lighting us.