Dr. Freddie Haynes appointed to Dallas task force on removing Confederate monuments

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings has announced via Facebook, the members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Confederate Monuments. The group will be chaired by Frances Waters., J.D., of FCW Strategic Consulting and a former United Methodist pastor and church strategist. Ken Luce, of LDWWgroup is listed as the Communication Advisor and Jennifer Scripps will serve as the city staff liaison for the task force.

The first public meeting is scheduled for one week on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Dallas City Council chambers. It will be recorded and broadcast in the same manner as the other public meetings.

Task force Committee Members

Dr. Frederick Haynes, Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church was appointed to serve on the committee, who made news this week calling for a boycott of the NFL because of the fact Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. He appears to be blackballed by the league because of he kneeled in protest during the national anthem.

The task force list appears to include members of the business community, representatives from the historical community as well as art. Other members include: