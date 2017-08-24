Dr. Freddie Haynes appointed to Dallas task force on removing Confederate monuments

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings has announced via Facebook, the members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Confederate Monuments. The group will be chaired by Frances Waters., J.D., of FCW Strategic Consulting and a former United Methodist pastor and church strategist. Ken Luce, of LDWWgroup is listed as the Communication Advisor and Jennifer Scripps will serve as the city staff liaison for the task force.
The first public meeting is scheduled for one week on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Dallas City Council chambers. It will be recorded and broadcast in the same manner as the other public meetings.
Task force Committee Members
Dr. Frederick Haynes, Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church was appointed to serve on the committee, who made news this week calling for a boycott of the NFL because of the fact Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. He appears to be blackballed by the league because of he kneeled in protest during the national anthem.
The task force list appears to include members of the business community, representatives from the historical community as well as art. Other members include:
- Buddy Apple, Attorney and Preservationist
- Jesse Hornbuckle, Photographer and Business owner
- Marilyn Mayse, Attorney
- Rene Martinez, Education Consultant
- Norma Minnis, Mortgage Broker
- Sara Mokuria, Associate Director for Leadership Initiatives, the University of Texas at Dallas
- Coy Murchison, Health Care Administration Professional
- Maggie Murchison, Executive Committee, The University of Texas Chancellor’s Council
- Dr. Glynn Newman, Professor, Eastfield College
- Terrance Perkins, executive Director, passage of Youth, Inc. and Pastor
- Coy Poitier, Dallas County Historical Commission
- Joli Robinson, Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation
- Arman Rupani, Managing Partner, Rupani & Matthew Group LLC
- Larry Schoenbrun, Attorney, Gardere Wyne Sewell LLP
- Dr. Ervin Seamster, Jr., President, Southwestern Christian College and Pastor
- Jo Trizila, President & CEO, TrizCom Public Relations
- Bravo Walker, Sculptor
- Bryce Weigand, Architect, Weigand Art & Architecture
Peterk says
what qualifies these individuals to be on this committee? I understand that Mr. Apple who is with the Dallas Preservation League had to lobby to be on the committee. is there anyone from the Dallas Historical Society or the Dallas heritage Village on the committee? and if not why not?
Joe Everett says
Ok why in the world do you not replace the names with those who fought against slavery, protected slaves or were slave,. Joshua R Giddings, John Hauley , Marvin Pond, Ellen Graft, Harriet Tubman (remember her. Lincoln General David Hunter, General David hunter. Put either President Lincoln or one of the Major General John C Fremont towering over African Chiefs or the monument of Robert E Lee surrendering with slaves from the 1st Black So. Carolina Regiment around him, as also the other statues. Maybe some of the other thousands of different nationality slaves like Irish, Chinese. How about some current kidnapped and enslaved as Chloe Ayling, Maria Adams. Maybe show their traders in captivity. Irish slaves out numbered any other and were said to be treated the worst of all slaves sold. The forgotten ” White” Slaves. King James started sending Irish slaves to the New World. The first recorded sale of Iris slaves was in the amazon in 1612, seven years before the first African slaves arrived. They were one of the 1st Genocide correct. Is the Confederacy and the Union fighting for and against slaves the same as is the fighting of abortions for and against the lives of Babies. They believe they are right for or against. All these lives matter. Show history as it is not one sided not left or right.