A Quick Guide to the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election

Texas voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7 to vote on a variety of bond and constitutional amendment proposals. In addition to the 7 constitutional amendments Dallas voters will have to consider, the City of Dallas has presented a bond package totaling more than $1.05 billion.

The North Dallas Gazette provided an overview of the proposals earlier this week the proposals here as well as an announcement about the upcoming townhall and a guest editorial on the proposed bonds under consideration by Dallas voters.

Texas Rep. Eric Johnson championed Proposition 7 because he believes it will help encourage those in a financial bind to consider an alternative to the temptation of payday loan type of programs.

“The Texas Savings Promotion Act will combat predatory payday lending by incentivizing low-income families, who are typical targets for predatory lenders, to keep money in their own savings accounts for use in emergencies. This policy has been successfully implemented across the country, and Texas needs to follow suit. I strongly urge voters to vote in favor of Proposition 7,” Rep. Johnson shared with the North Dallas Gazette. Below is an overview of each of the seven proposed amendments.

Proposed Amendments

Proposition Prop. 1 – The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization for less than the market value of the residence homestead and harmonizing certain related provisions of the Texas Constitution.

What exactly does this mean?

Prop. 1 would expand the exemptions from property taxation available to partially disabled veterans.

Proposition Prop. 2 – The constitutional amendment to establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a borrower and removing certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan, establishing certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, changing certain options for the refinancing of home equity loans, changing the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit, and allowing home equity loans on agricultural homesteads.

What exactly does this mean?

Prop. 2 would lower the cap on fees that a borrower may be charged for a home equity loan (HEL), amend the list of approved HEL lenders, allos a HEL to be refinanced as a non-home equity loan if certain conditions are met, repeal the ban HELs for agricultural homesteads, and repeal certain restrictions on making debits or advances on a HEL line of credit.

Proposition Prop. 3 – The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate after the expiration of the person’s term of office.

What exactly does this mean?

Prop. 3 would end the requirement for gubernatorial appointees to unpaid state offices to continue performing their duties after their terms ends.

Proposition Prop. 4 – The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to require a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state statute and authorizing the legislature to prescribe a waiting period before the court may enter a judgment holding the statute unconstitutional.

What exactly does this mean?

Prop. 4 would allow the legislature to require a court to provide notice to the attorney general if a party challenges a state statute’s constitutionality and to set a reasonable period after the notice has been delivered during which the court may not deliberate the statute’s constitutionality.

Proposition Prop. 5 – The constitutional amendment on professional sports team charitable foundations conducting charitable raffles.

What exactly does this mean?

Prop. 5 would allow professional sports teams’ charitable foundations to conduct charitable raffles at home games.

Proposition Prop. 6 – The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

What exactly does this mean?

Prop. 6 would provide the surviving spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty a property tax exemption for all or part of the market value of the surviving spouse’s residence (given that the surviving spouse has not remarried since the first responder’s death).

Proposition Prop. 7 – The constitutional amendment relating to legislative authority to permit credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings.

What exactly does this mean?

Prop. 7 would guarantee credit unions and other financial institutions can promote savings by awarding prizes to depositors selected by lot.

“If voters decide to approve Proposition 7, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions will be able to conduct prize-linked savings programs in which individuals can win prizes, including cash, simply by making deposits into their own savings accounts,” Rep. Johnson added.