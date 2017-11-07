North Dallas Gazette

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events.

Win tickets to “Texas in Paris” at the Eisemann Center

Lillias White and Willy Welch in Texas in Paris (Courtesy Photo)

Eisemann Center Presents continues the Theatre Series with the production Texas in Paris, a musical by Dallas’ own Alan Govenar, based on true events, starring Tony Award-winner Lillias White with Willy Welch for five performances Nov. 16-19 at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. NDG readers have an opportunity to win free tickets, visit our Facebook or Instagram profile for more details!

Akin Babatunde directs this story of a man and a woman — one white, one black – invited to France to perform at the Maison des Cultures du Monde. They have never met, have no professional singing experience, and face the challenge of working together and co-existing in an unfamiliar world. Apprehensive of each other, they struggle with preconceptions but forge a surprising spiritual bond that transforms their on-stage performance and their lives.

Texas in Paris was originally produced Off-Broadway at the York Theatre Company in 2015. The show received four Audelco Award nominations for Musical Production, Director, Actress, and Musical Director. In addition, Lillias White received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for her role as Osceola Mays.

 

Performances of Texas in Paris are Nov. 16-18 at 8 p.m. with matinees on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. in the Bank of America Theatre. Tickets are $40-$48 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650.

 

