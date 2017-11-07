Win tickets to “Texas in Paris” at the Eisemann Center

Eisemann Center Presents continues the Theatre Series with the production Texas in Paris, a musical by Dallas’ own Alan Govenar, based on true events, starring Tony Award-winner Lillias White with Willy Welch for five performances Nov. 16-19 at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. NDG readers have an opportunity to win free tickets, visit our Facebook or Instagram profile for more details!

Akin Babatunde directs this story of a man and a woman — one white, one black – invited to France to perform at the Maison des Cultures du Monde. They have never met, have no professional singing experience, and face the challenge of working together and co-existing in an unfamiliar world. Apprehensive of each other, they struggle with preconceptions but forge a surprising spiritual bond that transforms their on-stage performance and their lives.

Texas in Paris was originally produced Off-Broadway at the York Theatre Company in 2015. The show received four Audelco Award nominations for Musical Production, Director, Actress, and Musical Director. In addition, Lillias White received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for her role as Osceola Mays.

Performances of Texas in Paris are Nov. 16-18 at 8 p.m. with matinees on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. in the Bank of America Theatre. Tickets are $40-$48 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650.