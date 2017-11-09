DFW Community Brief: Cutco Kitchen offers free Thanksgiving cooking class Nov. 14

From Veterans Day luncheons to the grand opening of a new Latin cultural market in Oak Cliff, there’s lots to do in DFW before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Carrollton

Carrollton Parks & Recreation is hosting a Veterans Day Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carrollton Senior Center at 1720 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton.

Veterans and widows of veterans will be provided a free lunch and will have the chance to see Dallas New Horizons Band perform live music at the event. Pre-registration can be done at the Carrollton Senior Center or by calling 972-466-4850.

Dallas

The Grand Opening of Mercado Artesanal will be Friday, Nov. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 369 W Jefferson Blvd in Oak Cliff. The event will offer participants an opportunity to be the first to experience the rich culture and history of Latin America through Mercado Artesanal’s showroom galleries containing one-of-a-kind original art, sculpture, jewelry, textiles and decorative home gifts. The event will also feature live music, food, and refreshments. Admission to the event is free. More information can be found here.

Litehouse Wellness is hosting After the Break-Up: Choosing Co-parenting over Child Support on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pan-African Connection Bookstore Art Gallery and Resource Center at 4466 South Marsalis Ave, Dallas. The event is organized to help former couples move beyond bickering and bitterness, without legal intervention, to cultivate a positive co-partnership for the sake of their children. Seating is limited, so potential attendees are encouraged to RSVP for free by emailing sherri@litehousewellness.org.

Lipstick Ready is presenting Avoiding Situation-ships on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Chocolate Secrets at 3926 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas. This guided discussion is designed to assist young adults in examining experiences from their past that have had a negative impact on the way they approach relationships. Participants will also learn how addressing their past can help them successfully form meaningful relationships in the future. Tickets and information for the event can be found here.

3535 Studios is hosting Mental Health and the Role of the Black Church on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas. The event is an opportunity for attendees to hear from social service providers, community advocates, clergy and other citizens who are coming together to discuss issues surrounding social awareness and mental health issues. Admission to the event is free. More information can be found here.

Garland

Team Texas for Families of Fallen Officers Is hosting a Fundraiser at Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 509 W State St, Garland. Team Texas is encouraging participants to stop by Intrinsic and enjoy their signature BBQ and craft beer. 15% of all food sales will go to benefit Team Texas. More information on Team Texas can be found here.

McKinney

TUPPS Brewery is hosting Bottles & Brushes on Friday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at TUPPS Brewery at 721 Anderson St, McKinney. Participants are encouraged to come paint a bottle in honor of someone special to be displayed on TUPPS Memory Tree. All painting supplies will be included at the event. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the SPCA of Texas and Meals On Wheels Colling County. Each bottle is $10 to paint. Ages 18 and older are welcome to attend. Anyone in attendance must be 21 or older to drink. More information on the event can be found here.

Plano

Cutco Kitchen is hosting a Free Easy Thanksgiving Cooking Class on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cutco Kitchen at 700 Alma Drive #108, Plano. This kitchen party will provide participants an opportunity to learn the secrets to making a classic and memorable Thanksgiving dinner – from carving the turkey to cooking up beloved side dishes. Complementary snacks and wine will be served at the event. Admission is free. More information can be found here.

Hope for the Heart is hosting HOPE Together – Spiritual Growth through Friendship Meron Thursday, Nov. 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at The Hope Center at 2001 W Plano Pkwy, Plano. Led by Debbie Stuart, this women’s conference is organized to help attendees receive biblical teaching and practical help with real life struggles. The event provides women with an opportunity to grow in their faith alongside a diverse group of other women. Admission to the event is free. More information can be found here.

Richardson

The Richardson Police Department Crime Prevention Unit is hosting Emergency Preparedness Training for Faith Based Organizations on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church Richardson at 1001 N. Central Expressway, Richardson. In light of recent mass shootings, the Richardson Police Department is offering the community (and specifically those who work or volunteer at a faith based organization) an opportunity to learn more about how to respond to active shooter situations and how to prevent another tragedy. Attendees are being asked to register online before attending.

To submit events and announcements, send an email to editor@northdallasgazette.com with headline Community Briefs.